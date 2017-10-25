Forbes on the Value of WrestleMania, Ryback vs. AR Fox Match Video, Rosa Mendes

Forbes has ranked WrestleMania at #6 on their Most Powerful Sports Brand list. They value the brand at $195 million, up 8.3% from the year before. The top 5 were the NCAA Final Four at #5, FIFA World Cup, the Winter Olympics, the Summer Olympics and the NFL’s Super Bowl at #1 with a $663 million value. WWE announced the following on making the list:

WrestleMania makes Forbes’ Fab 40 list of most powerful sports brands

WrestleMania has once again ranked on Forbes’ Fab 40. The Showcase of the Immortals, which just celebrated its 33rd edition this past April in Orlando, ranked at No. 6 on the magazine’s long-running list of the world’s most valuable sports brands, above institutions such as the UEFA Champions League and the Daytona 500.

This year’s WrestleMania broke the Orlando Citrus Bowl’s attendance record with 75,245 WWE Universe members from all 50 states and 62 different countries. The previous Orlando Citrus Bowl attendance record – 74,635 – had been set by WrestleMania XXIV in 2008.

WrestleMania also ranked on Forbes’ list in 2014, 2015 and 2016.