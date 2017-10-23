Former WWE Star Helps Suicidal Woman on a Bridge In Canada (Photos)

Share this article:

Former WWE Superstar Davey Boy Smith Jr. helped save a suicidal woman in Calgary on Sunday, crediting his years of grappling & self-defense with being able to save the woman from jumping off a bridge. Smith held the woman down until police arrived.

Global News in Canada reports that Calgary police confirmed the incident went down as Smith described. The incident happened at around 6pm on Sunday on westbound 16 Avenue on the bridge over Bowness Road. The woman was apprehended on a mental health warrant and was taken to a hospital.

Below is a screenshot of Smith’s Facebook post on the incident and a few photos from the scene, which he tweeted out:

😳😮😮 I saved a girl today from jumping off a bridge. Thank you to my years of grappling for saving this girl. Life is precious 😰🙇😔 pic.twitter.com/fGKRqrsEPZ — Davey Boy Smith Jr. (@DBSmithjr) October 23, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More