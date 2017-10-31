Former X Division Champion Gone from Impact

Share this article:

Add former two-time X Division Champion Rockstar Spud to the list of recent Impact departures. PWInsider reports that the British Bootcamp winner was released 2-3 weeks ago.

Taryn Terrell, Eddie Kingston, Robbie E, Jeff Jarrett and Reno Scum have all parted ways with the company in recent weeks.

Spud continues to take indie bookings as he tweeted the following earlier this month:

Still looking to fill up openings in November: 11/3, 11/4, 11/5, 11/17, 11/19 #HolySpud Email: bookings-rockstarspud@hotmail.co.uk pic.twitter.com/DjbMDrY0wV — Spud (@RockstarSpud) October 12, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More