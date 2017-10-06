Impact Wrestling Viewership Down with Tag Team Main Event Featuring AAA Stars

This week’s Impact Wrestling episode, featuring AAA stars Texano Jr. & El Hijo del Fantasma defeating Impact stars James Storm & Grand Champion Ethan Carter III in the main event, drew 251,000 viewers. This is down from last week’s 264,000 viewers for the Victory Road episode.
This week’s show did not make the Cable Top 150. Last week’s show ranked #128.
The NFL and the MLB brought competition this week but both of those programs averaged less than 4 million viewers on cable for the night. The NFL topped the night with the MLB coming in second.
Below is our 2017 Impact Viewership Tracker:
January 5th Episode: 290,000 viewers
January 12th Episode: 277,000 viewers
January 19th Episode: 310,000 viewers
January 26th Episode: 307,000 viewers
February 2nd Episode: 299,000 viewers
February 9th Episode: 252,000 viewers
February 16th Episode: 325,000 viewers
February 23rd Episode: 275,000 viewers
March 2nd Episode: 293,000 viewers
March 9th Episode: 292,000 viewers
March 16th Episode: 344,000 viewers
March 23rd Episode: 305,000 viewers
March 30th Episode: 297,000 viewers
April 6th Episode: 309,000 viewers
April 13th Episode: 302,000 viewers
April 20th Episode: 320,000 viewers
April 27th Episode: 255,000 viewers
May 4th Episode: 260,000 viewers
May 11th Episode: 309,000 viewers
May 18th Episode: 272,000 viewers
May 25th Episode: 305,000 viewers
June 1st Episode: 287,000 viewers
June 8th Episode: 318,000 viewers
June 15th Episode: 327,000 viewers
June 22nd Episode: 342,000 viewers
June 29th Episode: 268,000 viewers
July 6th Episode: 345,000 viewers
July 13th Episode: 374,000 viewers
July 20th Episode: 322,000 viewers
July 27th Episode: 286,000 viewers
August 3rd Episode: 276,000 viewers
August 10th Episode: 277,000 viewers
August 17th Episode: 320,000 viewers (Destination X)
August 24th Episode: 296,000 viewers
August 31st Episode: 268,000 viewers
September 7th Episode: 227,000 viewers
September 14th Episode: 239,000 viewers
September 21st Episode: 277,000 viewers
September 28th Episode: 264,000 viewers
October 5th Episode: 251,000 viewers
October 12th Episode:
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More