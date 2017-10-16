Kalisto’s New Title Customized (Video), The Shield’s Gear (Photos, Video), WWE Main Event

- WWE posted this video of WWE Cruiserweight Champion Kalisto getting his new title belt customized:
- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Portland for this week’s Main Event episode:
Rhyno vs. Dash Wilder
Mustafa Ali vs. Drew Gulak
As seen below, The Shield brought back their old gear for the opening segment of tonight’s RAW main event in Portland. Tonight’s show will see Roman Reigns face Braun Strowman in a Steel Cage match while RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose defend against Cesaro & Sheamus.
SIERRA
HOTEL
INDIA
ECHO
LIMA
DELTA
THE SHIELD IS HERE! #RAW @WWERollins @TheDeanAmbrose @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/2S5nPIxRr5
— WWE (@WWE) October 17, 2017
As @BookerT5x would say, that gear is lookin' GOODT!#RAW #WWETLC @WWERomanReigns @WWERollins @TheDeanAmbrose pic.twitter.com/4djKrLw7Vv
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 17, 2017
.@WWERollins = ALL OF US. RIGHT NOW.#RAW #WWETLC pic.twitter.com/yqyxfM0vrT
— WWE (@WWE) October 17, 2017
