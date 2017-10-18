Kane – WWE Pay-Per-View Stat, Booker T at WWE NXT Takeover, Seth Rollins – Xavier Woods

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T will be appearing at the WWE NXT “Takeover: WarGames” event next month in his hometown of Houston, likely for the pre-show panel. He tweeted the following:

HOUSTON! I have been added to appear at @WWENXT #WarGames! Make sure you get your tickets now, more to come. Can you dig that? pic.twitter.com/mIj4Ti774K

— Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) October 16, 2017