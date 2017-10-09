Kevin Owens Posts Sami Zayn Photo, Xavier Woods on Letting Everyone Down, WWE Top 10

Share this article:

As seen below, the latest WWE Top 10 looks at stolen finisher beatdowns:

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day tweeted the following comments after their big loss to new SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in last night’s WWE Hell In a Cell opener. For those who missed it, the match was worked by Woods and Big E while Kofi Kingston watched from outside of the Cell.

I let everyone down. I'm sorry. — Austin Creed 👍🏾 (@XavierWoodsPhD) October 9, 2017

Can't say enough how proud I am of my brothers tonight. #WWEHellInACell — Kofi Kingston (@TrueKofi) October 9, 2017

As noted, last night’s Hell In a Cell main event saw Sami Zayn turn heel to help Kevin Owens defeat Shane McMahon. Owens posted this throwback photo to Instagram after the show:

