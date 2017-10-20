Kevin Owens Pulled from Weekend WWE Live Events, AJ Styles Misses Live Event

WWE issued the following today:

Kevin Owens not appearing at Argentina, Chile Live Events for personal reasons

Kevin Owens left Buenos Aires today and will not appear at the remaining Live Events in Argentina and Chile this weekend, WWE.com has learned.

Though Owens did perform at Luna Park for Thursday night’s Live Event in Buenos Aires, he has left before the remaining Live Event dates scheduled in Argentina for tonight, and at the Movistar Arena in Santiago, Chile, this Friday and Saturday, due to personal reasons.