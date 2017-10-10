Kevin Owens – Sami Zayn Update, WWE 2K18 Battle Royal Video, Seth Rollins – Kalisto

Share this article:

The upcoming WWE 2K18 video game will allow 8 virtual Superstars to compete in the ring at once, as seen in this new video that shows the women of RAW vs. the women of SmackDown in a Battle Royal:

#WWE2K18 now allows 8 virtual Superstars to compete in the ring at once, and the Women of #RAW & #SDLive show us how it's done! @WWEgames pic.twitter.com/e4xTtHO3EF — WWE (@WWE) October 9, 2017

After Sami Zayn turned heel and helped Kevin Owens defeat SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon in the main event of Sunday’s WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view, Owens interfered and helped Sami defeat Mike Kanellis at last night’s WWE live event in Lansing, Michigan. Owens cut a promo after the match on how he and Sami defeated Shane on Sunday.

As noted, the dark main event after last night’s WWE RAW saw RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose retain over Sheamus & Cesaro. The match started with Rollins wearing the gear of new WWE Cruiserweight Kalisto and starting a “lucha!” chant. Below are photos and a video of the moment:

Dark Match and Seth is wearing Kalisto’s shredder jacket pic.twitter.com/A157BB2vLc — Boo Beringer (@drewberinger) October 10, 2017

Dark match is BAR vs. Dean and Seth. Seth likes Lucha things. #Raw pic.twitter.com/RyiS8bHNek — Mike (@MikeMifflin11) October 10, 2017

