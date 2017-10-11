LAX Segment Set for Impact, Johnny Impact Talks BFG (Video), Taya Valkyrie Video

LAX Explain 5150

They are one of the most nefarious and notorious factions in all of IMPACT, a trending topic when they returned and then all LAX did after that was win. They captured the IMPACT Tag Team Title and then the GFW Tag Team Titles and unified the championships. LAX was unstoppable.

Lead by Konnan, the team of Santana and Ortiz handled the business inside the ring and then it was Diamante and Homicide watching their backs outside the ring. LAX had it all. Then along came oVe, Dave and Jake Crist, the antithesis of everything LAX is and represents. LAX had their rivals and oVe captured gold.

Now, it seems these two teams are ready to rip each other limb from limb and Thursday night on IMPACT, LAX will explain what 5150 is all about. Will oVe respond? What will happen on a brand new IMPACT Thursday night?