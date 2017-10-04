Lio Rush on His WWE NXT TV Debut (Video), WWE Hypes Kairi Sane, WWE Stock

Regarding Black and if he has a plan for the match, Rush says a lot of people have tried to make their mark against Black but very few have succeeded. Black will find out that Rush is unlike anyone he’s ever seen in the ring and the outcome of their match will be pretty interesting.

Tonight’s NXT episode will also see the yellow brand TV debut of Mae Young Classic winner Kairi Sane. WWE posted the following on her match against Aliyah tonight:

The Pirate Princess sets course for NXT

With her winning performance in the Mae Young Classic having already earned her an opportunity to vie for the vacant NXT Women’s Title at TakeOver: Houston, Kairi Sane now prepares to cross a new milestone in her career: Her debut on NXT TV.

Though Sane’s opponents for TakeOver’s Fatal 4-Way Match will be decided via qualifying matches in the coming weeks, The Pirate Princess will no doubt look to send an emphatic statement to all would-be contenders with her maiden voyage in NXT competition.

Watch the Mae Young Classic Champion do battle tonight on WWE NXT at 8/7 C.