WWE Hell In a Cell Report 10/8 Share this article: The 2017 WWE Hell In a Cell Kickoff pre-show opens with Renee Young welcoming us as fans file into the Little Caesar’s Arena in Detroit. Renee is joined by David Otunga and Peter Rosenberg. We see the Cell structure hanging high above the ring. The panel hypes tonight’s show before sending us to Kayla Braxton in the Social Media Lounge. She will be joined by Charlotte Flair later on and fans can submit their questions with the #AskCharlotte hashtag.

We go backstage to SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan and Tye Dillinger, who are watching Tye’s win over Baron Corbin on Tuesday’s SmackDown. Tye wants to be put into tonight’s WWE United States Title match and Bryan agrees, making it a Triple Threat with Corbin and champion AJ Styles. We go back to the panel for plugs on tonight’s card and the WWE Network after a break. We get discussion on tonight’s WWE Title match as well. They discuss Randy Orton vs. Rusev next. Aiden English interrupts Renee and comes to the panel singing. Aiden talks about his relationship with Rusev and sings a song about how Rusev will get the win tonight. Fans cheer for Aiden.

Renee hypes tonight’s Fashion Files segment with Breezango. We get a look at Charlotte backstage with Kayla before going to a break. We come back and Renee sends us to the Social Media Lounge. Charlotte says she’s nervous but excited for the match with Natalya tonight. Flair also comments on her previous wins over Natalya and says while she is nervous, she’s confident going into the match. Regarding Carmella possibly cashing in Money In the Bank, Flair says she will deal with that when it happens but her first focus is Natalya but if Carmella does try it, Flair says she’s good on the fly. She ends it by saying Flairs are always better than Harts. We go back to the panel for discussion on the match. Otunga and Renee go with Natalya while Rosenberg predicts Flair will win.

We go backstage to Dasha Fuentes and Baron Corbin. He’s upset about Tye Dillinger being added to the match and says Tye was added to the match because of his friendship with Daniel Bryan. Corbin rants and says he will show everyone what is not a fluke when he still walks out with the title tonight. Renee sends us to the ring for a match. Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin vs. Zack Ryder and Mojo Rawley We go to the ring and out comes The Hype Bros. Tom Phillips, Corey Graves and Byron Saxton are on commentary. We see video of the backstage segment between these two teams from two weeks ago. Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin are out next. Mojo starts off with Gable as they get a feel for each other. Benjamin comes in early and keeps control but Gable is back in with a quick tag. Gable with an early pin attempt. Mojo comes off the ropes and drops Gable with a big shot. Mojo slams Gable and in comes Ryder over the ropes for a 2 count. Ryder slams Gable’s face in the mat. Gable blocks a dropkick and covers Ryder for a 2 count. Benjamin tags in next and locks up with Ryder. Ryder takes Benjamin to the mat for some back & forth. Benjamin ends up driving Ryder to the mat and then kicking him out of the ring. Mojo checks on Ryder as Benjamin stands tall. We go to a break. Back from the break and Gable suplexes Ryder for a 2 count. Benjamin tags back in now as Ryder tries to fight up and out. Benjamin cuts him off and slams him for another pin attempt. More back and forth between the teams. Ryder ends up hitting a missile dropkick from the corner. Mojo and Gable tag in at the same time and Mojo unloads. Mojo ends up hitting a big powerslam for a close 2 count. Gable comes back and takes control. Gable goes to the top for a moonsault but has to land on his feet. Gable comes right back with a belly-to-belly suplex. Gable goes back to the top and hits the moonsault on Mojo for a 2 count. Benjamin tags in next with offense on Mojo, also taking out Ryder off the apron. Benjamin with a 2 count. Mojo makes a comeback on Benjamin. Ryder tags in for the Hype Ryder but Benjamin avoids it. Benjamin hits the Paydirt on Ryder for the pin but Mojo breaks it up. Gable and Benjamin send Mojo to the floor. Gable tags in and goes to the top as Benjamin lifts Ryder for a powerbomb. They hit the big double team move for the pin. Winners: Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable After the match, Gable and Benjamin stand tall and pose in the corners. We go back to the panel as Mojo slides into the ring to check on Ryder. We go back to the panel for WWE Network plugs. They also run down tonight’s card. We see The Usos backstage warming up, then SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day backstage acting up. We get a video package for tonight’s SmackDown Tag Team Title match inside the Cell. Otunga and Rosenberg both predict The Usos will win tonight but Renee disagrees. Renee talks more about tonight’s card and leads us to a video package for the main event. Back to the panel for more discussion on tonight’s main event. We see the Cell being lowered over the ring as Renee wraps the pre-show. The 2017 WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view opens with a video package. We’re live from a sold out Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan with Tom Phillips, Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. Hell In a Cell for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles: The Usos vs. The New Day We go right to the Cell as SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day come out first. Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Big E hit the Cell with mics. Woods says this is about to get real. Kofi says the Cell can be their greatest weapon, mocking The Usos for saying they have the tag team division on lock. Kofi says they have the keys. Big E gets fired up before dropping the mic and telling The Usos to come on out. The music hits and out comes Jimmy Uso & Jey Uso as Greg Hamilton does the introductions and rules. Kofi is locked outside of the Cell as the other 4 Superstars face off. They both go under the ring for weapons. Woods has a kendo stick while The Usos have steel chairs. They all go at it now. Big E sends Jey Uso to the floor. Woods ends up flattening Jimmy Uso in the Cell. Woods picks up a big chain, wraps it around his fist and Big E slams him on top of Uso. Woods with a 2 count. Jey comes back to the apron bit Big E runs the ropes at him. Jimmy moves and Big E flies out into the steel. Woods takes out Jey into the steel. Jimmy runs the ropes and leaps out, sending Woods into the steel. Big E ends up hitting a big spear into the steel. Kofi cheers his partners on from the floor as an early “this is awesome” chant starts up. Woods brings Uso back into the ring as we get replays. Woods plays the trombone and smacks Uso with it, and again. Big E pulls another trombone from under the ring. He hands it over to Woods for another shot to Jey. Fans chant for one more trombone shot. Big E brings a cow bell from under the ring and hands it in. Woods beats Jey down with the bell. Big E pulls a gong from under the ring next, handing it in. Woods beats Jey with it. Big E returns to the ring as Woods goes to the top. Jimmy throws a steel chair at Woods. Jimmy with a superkick on Big E for a 2 count. Fans chant for The New Day now. Jey brings a kendo stick into the ring. Jimmy also has a kendo stick. They take turns on Big E with the sticks now. Fans chant for tables now. The Usos take Big E out and go to the floor to double team Woods against the steel, right in front of Kofi. They Rikishi splash a kendo stick into Woods’ head against the steel and we get a replay. The Usos return to the ring to work over Big E again. Big E fights back and hits a belly-to-belly on Jey. Jimmy counters and tries to position Big E on the apron but Big E rams him back into the ring post. Big E charges on the apron but Jimmy hits a superkick. Big E ends up driving Jimmy off the apron, forcing him to fall on top of Woods’ knees for an assisted backbreaker. Big E watches as Woods goes to the top for a big shot on Jimmy. Big E covers for a 2 count as Jey breaks the pin. Big E sends Jey over the top with a clothesline. Woods brings several kendo sticks from under the ring. Woods works Jey over on the floor with a kendo stick now. Kofi talks trash from the other side of the Cell. They double team Jey with the kendo stick. They use 3 kendo sticks to trap Jey against the steel, working him over while he’s trapped. Woods talks trash in Jey’s face. Woods throws a trombone at Jey while he’s trapped. They turn their attention to Jimmy now while Jey is still trapped against the steel. Big E slams Jimmy’s face into the steel steps. Big E holds Jimmy against the steps as Woods goes to the top rope. Jey breaks free and makes the save with a kendo stick. Woods goes down. Big E gets up and runs over Jey. Jimmy goes in the ring for a dive but Big E decks him. Jimmy with an enziguri. Jey gets Big E on his shoulders from the floor. Jimmy runs the ropes and nails a dive, sending Big E into the Cell steel from Jey’s shoulders. A “holy shit” chant starts now. We get a replay of the big double team move. Fans chant “this is awesome” now. The Usos bring Big E into the ring and hit double Superfly splashes but Big E still kicks out. The Usos bring two pairs of handcuffs into the ring now. Big E is cuffed to the corner. Jey goes to the floor and works over, also cuffing him to the post. Fans chant for tables again. Woods has both arms cuffed to the ring post now. Uso beats on Woods with a kendo stick, forcing Kofi to watch while taunting him. Woods kicks Uso but that just upsets him. Both brothers unload on Woods’ chest with kendo sticks at the same time while Kofi looks on. Woods screams in pain. They let Woods arms free from the ring post but he’s still got the cuffs on. The Usos return to the ring with the sticks and target Big E. Big E sends Jimmy over the top rope. Big E stares down Jey and grabs him by the throat. Big E with a big belly-to-belly off the ropes. Big E snaps and goes to the floor, grabbing Jimmy and running to drive him into the Cell. Big E grabs Jey and drives him into the steel next. Big E brings it back in with Jimmy, dropping the straps. Fans chant for The New Day and clap now. Big E hits the Big Ending but Jimmy kicks out. Jey comes in with a superkick but Big E blocks it and applies a submission. Jimmy breaks it with a superkick and another. They double team Big E again and go to the top. They both nail a big splash on Big E at the same time but Woods breaks the pin just in time. The Usos take turn on Woods with kendo sticks now. Woods takes it and unloads, still handcuffed. Jimmy pulls Woods off Jey and Jey unloads with more kendo stick shots. Jey grabs a steel chair now. Woods fights back. Jey places the chair over Woods while Jimmy goes to the top. They nail double splashes on Woods at the same time for the win and the titles. Winners and New SmackDown Tag Team Champions: The Usos After the match, The Usos celebrate the win as we go to replays. We come back to Kofi entering the Cell to check on his partners as The Usos stand tall. We go to more replays. Officials assist The New Day as The Usos exit with the titles. Kayla Braxton is backstage with WWE United States Champion AJ Styles, asking about Tye Dillinger being added to tonight’s match. AJ is confident about retaining tonight. He quotes Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down” and walks off. Randy Orton vs. Rusev We go to the ring and out first comes Rusev. We see recent events that led to this match. Randy Orton is out next as we see the Spanish and German announce teams in the building. They lock up and go at it. Rusev drops Orton first. Orton goes for an early RKO but Rusev blocks it. Rusev goes to the floor for a breather. Rusev comes back in and turns it around, stomping away on Orton in the corner. Rusev stands tall to boos. Orton turns it around and ends up going for the second rope draping DDT but it’s blocked. Rusev turns it around and knocks Orton from the apron to the barrier. Rusev follows to the floor and hits a fall-away slam into the barrier. Rusev brings it back into the ring and covers for a 2 count. Rusev takes it to Orton and works him over, stomping away again. Rusev works on the shoulder and stands tall again for more boos. Orton fights back again but Rusev takes him down with a spinning heel kick. Rusev with a 2 count. They go to the floor and Orton drives Rusev spine-first into the barrier. Rusev drops Orton and brings it back into the ring for a 2 count. Rusev shows some frustration now. Rusev drops big elbows on Orton. Rusev kicks Orton around and mocks him, declaring it Rusev Day. Rusev whips Orton into the corner but Orton moves and Rusev charges to land on the ring post nose-first. Rusev tries to keep control but Orton fights back with strikes in the middle of the ring. Rusev with a knee to the gut. Rusev charges but Orton nails a clothesline. Orton with more shots. Rusev avoids the powerslam and the RKO. Orton hits the powerslam for a 2 count. Rusev goes to the apron and Orton grabs him for the draping DDT but Rusev blocks it again. Rusev with a fall-away slam. Rusev with a big kick for a 2 count. More frustration from Rusev now. Rusev poses and stomps on Orton’s back. Rusev goes for The Accolade but Orton slides out and goes to the floor for a breather. Rusev runs around the ring and nails a big running kick to the face. Orton goes down on the floor. Rusev brings Orton back into the ring. Rusev goes to the second rope and dives but Orton moves out of the way. Orton with the draping DDT now. Orton gets the crowd hyped up. Orton drops to the mat and waits for Rusev to get up. Rusev counters out of nowhere and goes for The Accolade. Orton scrambles, counters and hits the RKO outta nowhere for the win. Winner: Randy Orton After the match, Orton stands tall as we go to replays. Orton stands tall in the ring while Rusev walks to the back with his head down. Back from a break and Shane McMahon is backstage waiting for tonight’s main event. We get a look back at the Kickoff pre-show when SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan added Tye Dillinger to tonight’s WWE United States Title match, making it a Triple Threat. Triple Threat for the WWE United States Title: Tye Dillinger vs. Baron Corbin vs. AJ Styles We go to the ring and out first comes Tye Dillinger as we see the other international announce teams in the arena. Baron Corbin makes his way out next. WWE United States Champion AJ Styles is out last. We get formal ring introductions from Hamilton. The bell rings and Corbin is cornered by the babyfaces. He rolls to the floor for a breather. Tye and AJ go to the floor to corner Corbin again in front of the announce table. Fans chant “where’s your briefcase?” at Corbin. They all end up in the ring and Corbin gets knocked out. Tye rolls AJ up for a 2 count. Styles with a 2 count of his own, and another. Tye with a side Russian leg sweep and another 2 count. AJ and Tye go at it now. Corbin ends up pulling AJ to the floor and leaving him down. Corbin goes back in and end sup working AJ over after sending Tye to the floor. Tye comes back in but Corbin sends him back down. Corbin works on AJ in the corner now. Corbin tosses AJ across the ring and stands tall to some boos. Tye comes back in as they all go at it now. Corbin launches an AJ forearm into Tye in the corner. AJ gets sent to the floor as Corbin focuses on Tye in the corner. Corbin talks some trash as we get a few replays. Fans chant for AJ as he comes back to the apron but Corbin charges and sends him right back to the floor. Tye tries to fight back but Corbin shuts him down. Corbin goes to the floor and tries to send AJ into the barrier but it’s blocked. AJ tangles with Corbin on the floor. Corbin launches AJ into the barrier. Corbin goes back in and blocks a Tye superkick. Tye fights back but Corbin drops him with a right hand. Corbin with a 2 count. Corbin keeps Tye grounded with a hold now. AJ comes back to the apron and tries to springboard in but Corbin knocks him out of the air with a right hand. Corbin goes back to work on Tye now. Corbin stomps away in the corner but Tye kicks out at 2. Corbin sends Tye to the floor. AJ and Corbin go at it now. AJ unloads, backing Corbin against the ropes with strikes. More back and forth between the two. AJ finally drops Corbin with a clothesline and a punch. AJ scoops Corbin on his shoulder but it’s blocked. AJ hits an enziguri. AJ with the running forearm. AJ signals for a Styles Clash but Corbin counters and dumps him to the apron. Corbin charges but AJ pulls the rope down and sends him to the floor. AJ with a sliding knee to the face. Tye comes back into the ring and backdrops AJ. Fans chant “10” for Tye now. Tye mounts AJ in the corner with right hands as fans count along. Tye takes Corbin off the apron. Tye takes AJ to the top now and chops him. Tye climbs up for a superplex but AJ fights him. AJ slides out and brings Tye down into the turnbuckle. Tye comes right back and gets a close 2 count. Tye exposes his knee but AJ blocks the Tye Breaker. Tye blocks the Styles Clash but AJ tries again. This leads to AJ rolling through and applying the Calf Crusher in the middle of the ring. Corbin breaks the hold by pulling Tye to the floor. AJ leaps to the floor and nails a Phenomenal Forearm on Corbin. Fans chant for AJ now as he stands tall on the floor. AJ grabs Corbin but Corbin shoves him into the ring post. AJ goes down. All three are down on the floor now as we get a replay. Corbin brings Tye in the ring but Tye rolls him up for a 2 count. Corbin counters but Tye rolls him up again. Corbin runs into a boot but comes right back with a Deep Six. AJ comes to the apron with a forearm. AJ tries to springboard in but Corbin catches him on the top rope and nails a big chokeslam backbreaker for a close 2 count. Corbin tosses an elbow pad out of frustration. Corbin with a corner clothesline to AJ, then Tye. AJ comes back with shots to both of his opponents next. Tye tries for the same but runs into a shot from AJ. Tye superkicks Corbin down. Tye hits AJ but AJ nails a pele kick, causing Tye to fall on top of Corbin. Corbin kicks out at 2. Tye gets sent to the floor. AJ drops Corbin from the corner. AJ goes for the springboard 450 and nails it on Corbin but Tye breaks the pin up. Tye with a chop to AJ now, and another. Tye keeps control but AJ fires back with strikes. Tye goes for the Tye Breaker but AJ fights out. AJ nails a Phenomenal Forearm on Tye but Corbin runs in. Corbin knocks AJ out of the ring. Corbin covers Tye for the win and the title. Winner and New WWE United States Champion: Baron Corbin After the match, Corbin stands tall and takes the title to the ramp as his music hits. AJ is down on the floor. We get replays and comeback to Corbin leaving with the title. The announcers discuss WWE and Susan G. Komen teaming for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. We get a video package for the next match. SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Natalya We go to the ring and out first comes Charlotte Flair. SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya is out next. We get formal ring introductions from Hamilton. Back and forth to start. They trade holds and counters, and pin attempts. Natalya upsets Flair with a few slaps early on. Natalya takes control and starts focusing on the knee for the Sharpshooter. Charlotte looks to make a comeback but Natalya hits the discus clothesline for a 2 count. Natalya goes for the Sharpshooter again but it’s blocked. Flair fights back and moves out of the corner, causing Natalya to hit the ring post. Flair with big chops now. Natalya tries to fight back but Flair drops her with a right hand. Flair drops a knee. Charlotte keeps control for another 2 count. Flair goes to the top for a moonsault but Natalya attacks from behind. Natalya brings Flair down with a sitdown powerbomb for a close 2 count. Natalya with more quick pin attempts as we get a replay. Natalya shows frustration now. Flair tries to take advantage with a roll-up for a 2 count. Natalya with more aggressive offense now. Natalya charges but Flair takes her down with a big boot. Flair’s bad leg buckled and she went down. Flair goes for the Figure Four but she gets sent to the floor. Natalya follows and ends up sending Flair’s exposed knee into the steel steps. Natalya brings it back into the ring for the Sharpshooter. She tightens the hold and drags Flair back to the middle of the ring. Flair breaks it and sends Natalya into the turnbuckles. Flair goes back up for another moonsault attempt but Natalya rolls to the floor. Natalya comes back to the apron but Flair kicks her. Natalya goes to the floor for a breather now. Flair goes back to the top and hits a big moonsault to the floor. The referee starts counting. Natalya ends up grabbing a steel chair and whacking Flair with it for the disqualification. Winner by DQ: Charlotte Flair After the bell, Natalya delivers another chair shot and works Flair over with it, focusing on her injured knee. Fans boo. Natalya grabs her title and raises it over Flair on the floor. Flair sells the injury as Natalya calls her pathetic. Natalya delivers another cheap shot and walks off with the title as fans boo. The referee checks on Flair and calls for help as we go to replays. Natalya raises the title on the ramp as Flair is announced the winner. Natalya retains. The announcers lead us to the return of The Fashion Files with Breezango. The Ascension, in disguise, makes an appearance at Breezango’s HQ. The case they’ve been working on is still open. The Ascension, in disguise, delivers a poster to Breezango that says the real Ascension wants to be their friends. Tyler Breeze and Fandango insult Konnor and Viktor, who take off their disguises and say Breezango should be ashamed of themselves for the harsh words. They walk off. Someone knocks on the door and Breeze thinks it’s The Ascension again. No one is at the door but there’s a briefcase laying there. They open it and a light is shining inside. “This isn’t just a briefcase, it’s a new case.” Apparently Breezango has a new case to investigate. A new Fashion Files segment based on Pulp Fiction is announced for Tuesday’s SmackDown. We get a video package for tonight’s WWE Title match. WWE Title Match: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jinder Mahal We go to the ring and out first comes Shinsuke Nakamura to a pop. The Singh Brothers are out next to introduce WWE Champion Jinder Mahal on the stage. Out comes The Modern Day Maharaja. Hamilton does formal ring introductions before the match. The bell rings and they get a feel for each other. Nakamura backs Jinder into the corner. Jinder talks trash and strikes coming out of the corner. Jinder works on the arm now while talking trash. Nakamura gets out and takes Jinder down for an armbar attempt but Jinder fights it. Nakamura ends up taunting Jinder and telling him to bring it. Jinder charges but Nakamura ends the sequence with a knee. Nakamura puts the boots to Jinder in the corner for Good Vibrations. Nakamura drops Jinder with a kick for a 2 count. Nakamura drives knees into Jinder now. Nakamura looks for the Kinshasa but Jinder goes to the floor. Nakamura follows but Jinder ends up sending him over the barrier. Jinder returns to the ring as the referee counts. Jinder goes right to work on Nakamura. Jinder keeps Nakamura grounded now. Jinder drives Nakamura back into the mat and keeps him grounded in the middle of the ring. Nakamura gets up and fights back with knees but Jinder sends him hard into the corner. Jinder drops a big knee and delivers another knee to the back. Jinder keeps Nakamura grounded again. Nakamura fights to his feet again. Nakamura finally drops Jinder with a kick after missing another kick. They run the ropes and Jinder gets dropped mid-air. Nakamura with more kicks to drop Jinder with a roundhouse. Nakamura with the running high knee while Jinder is laid out on the turnbuckles. Nakamura with a 2 count. Nakamura sends Jinder to the floor and follows up with a baseball slide into the barrier. Nakamura puts Jinder back in but has to deal with The Singh Brothers. Nakamura with a running knee to the mouth. Nakamura goes for another knee but he lands hard on the floor instead, clutching the knee. Jinder brings it back into the ring for a suplex and more offense. Nakamura kicks out at 2. Fans chant for Nakamura as Jinder keeps control. More back and forth now. Jinder avoids kicks and hits an elbow. Nakamura comes off the second rope with a big shot to the jaw. Jinder goes down. The Singh Brothers run interference but the referee catches them. Jinder takes advantage of the distraction, coming from behind. Nakamura takes out one of the brothers. Nakamura turns back to Jinder and drops him face first into the mat. The Singh Brothers get caught trying to interfere again. Referee Charles Robinson sends them to the back. Nakamura nails the Kinshasa but the referee is distracted by the brothers on the floor. He runs back in but Jinder grabs the bottom rope to break the pinfall just in time. Nakamura goes for another Kinshasa but Jinder rolls to the floor and tries to walk off but Nakamura brings him back into the ring. They trade counters. Nakamura goes for the Kinshasa but hits the turnbuckles with his knee instead. Jinder follows up with The Khallas for the pin. Winner: Jinder Mahal After the match, The Singh Brothers run back down to celebrate with Jinder as the music hits. We go to replays and come back to Nakamura down while Jinder leaves with The Singh Brothers, looking back at the ring with a smile. Dasha Fuentes is backstage with Kevin Owens. Owens says this has nothing to do with Dasha, dismissing her from the interview. Owens gets graphic when talking about how he will destroy Shane McMahon tonight, also saying Shane is not a good person. Owens goes on and says he will send Shane straight to hell tonight, right where he belongs. Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler We go to the ring and out comes Bobby Roode for his main roster pay-per-view debut. Dolph Ziggler’s music hits but quickly stops. Ziggler comes walking to the ring with no music or video. Ziggler had promised a really special, elaborate entrance for tonight. The bell rings and they go at it. Ziggler goes right for Roode’s leg. They break against the ropes and Ziggler flicks his sweat in Roode’s face. They lock up again and Ziggler takes Roode down with a headlock. Roode turns it around on the mat and shows Ziggler up. Roode gets to his feet and does the glorious pose as the crowd goes along with him. Ziggler charges but Roode takes him down with a drop toe hold. Roode keeps Ziggler grounded now. Ziggler with more offense now. Ziggler poses to some boos. Ziggler with a neckbreaker before keeping Roode grounded now. Roode tries for a move but Ziggler ends up getting the sleeper hold. Ziggler takes Roode back to the mat. Roode fights up and slams Ziggler with a side suplex. Roode charges but misses in the corner and hits the turnbuckle. Ziggler follows up and charges but Roode side-steps. Ziggler hits the ring post and goes down. Roode looks to make the comeback with big shots now. Ziggler runs into boots in the corner. Roode comes out of the corner with a Blockbuster but Ziggler kicks out at 2. Roode ends up driving Ziggler into the mat with the Uranage for another 2 count. Roode waits for Ziggler to get up. Ziggler blocks the Glorious DDT and drops down for a 2 count. Ziggler counters and nails a big DDT for another pin attempt. More back and forth now. Ziggler goes for another sleeper hold. This leads to a Fame-asser from Ziggler but Roode kicks out again. Ziggler cranks up the band for Sweet Chin Music but Roode catches him in a spinebuster. Ziggler blocks the Glorious DDT and rolls Roode up with a handful of tights for a 2 count. They trade pin attempts again with Ziggler trying to use the tights. Roode also uses a handful of tights in the sequence and gets the win. Winner: Bobby Roode As soon as Roode’s music hits Ziggler drops him with a Zig Zag. Ziggler makes his exit frustrated as Roode is announced the winner while his music hits. We get replays and come back to Roode watching Ziggler leave. Back from the break and the announcers plug WWE TLC. We get a video package for tonight’s main event. Falls Count Anywhere Hell In a Cell: Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens We go to the Cell and out comes SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon. He greets his wife and sons at ringside before entering the structure. Kevin Owens is out next. Owens approaches the Cell but Shane attacks him and the bell rings. They fight outside of the Cell with Shane unloading. Shane sends Owens into the barrier. Owens tries to fight back but Shane continues with lots of punches, dropping Owens on the floor. Owens gets up and tosses Shane into the steel, then the barrier. Shane stands on top of the barrier and leaps off, taking Owens down. Owens turns it around and talks some trash but Shane kicks the Cell door into his face. Shane rolls Owens into the ring and steps inside the Cell himself. The referee locks the door. Owens turns it around and sends Shane into the steel twice, knocking him off the apron and launching him into the wall. Shane looks to be cut open already. Owens talks trash and rubs Shane’s face into the steel, right in front of his kids while taunting them as well. Owens sends Shane into the steel steps and talks more trash about his family. Owens keeps control and positions the steps at ringside but Shane kicks him and turns it around. Shane brings it back into the ring but Owens stops away as he rolls in. Owens keeps control and puts a boot to Shane’s face to keep him down. Shane gets up but Owens levels him and nails a senton for a 2 count. Owens with more offense before hitting the corner cannonball. Owens drags Shane to the middle of the ring and covers for a 2 count. Owens yells at Shane’s family and says he should be their role model, not their dad. Owens goes to the top for a big senton but Shane gets his knees up. We get a replay. Shane unloads with punches now. Shane with an elbow after running the ropes. Shane bounces around the ring and waits for Owens to get up now. Shane with lefts and rights, then a kick into the corner. Shane ends up hitting a DDT, driving Owens into the mat. A “you still got it” chant starts. Shane goes to the top now. Shane goes for a Shooting Star Press but misses. Owens goes to the top and hits the Frogsplash for a 2 count. Owens talks trash and goes for the Pop-Up Powerbomb but Shane counters mid-move and applies an armbar. Shane has trouble getting it fully locked in. Owens gets free and goes to the floor. Shane applies a triangle submission from the apron but can’t get it fully locked in again. Owens turns that into a powerbomb from the apron onto the bottom half of the steel ring steps. Owens covers for a 2 count on top of the steps. Owens asks Shane why he’s making him do this. Owens stomps again and again. Fans still want tables. Owens brings one from under the ring and fans pop. Shane is still down as Owens leans the table against the Cell wall. Owens rocks him and leans Shane against the table. Owens goes to the apron and leaps for a big cannonball into the table but Shane moves and Owens crashes through the table, hitting the steel of the Cell wall. Fans chant “holy shit” now. Shane covers for a 2 count on the floor, using just one hand. Shane stands up and smacks Owens in the back with half of the broken table. Shane with another big shot with the piece of the table. Shane tosses a trash can into the ring for a pop. Shane with strikes and another shot with the table half. Shane brings it back into the ring now. Shane positions Owens in the corner and places the trash can on him. Shane goes to the top and nails the Coast 2 Coast dropkick, driving the trash can into Owens. Shane is hurt as well but Owens is out. Shane with another weak pin attempt for a 2 count as Owens gets his foot on the bottom rope. We get a replay of the Coast 2 Coast. Graves believes the referee got caught up in the moment as the foot on the rope should not have caused the break. Shane leaves the ring and tells the referee to unlock the door but they won’t. Shane goes under the ring and brings out a pair of bolt cutters. Shane struggles with cutting the lock off the door. Owens is barely moving in the ring. Shane finally pops the lock and opens the door as fans pop. Shane goes back into the ring and hits Owens with the trash can. Fans chant “one more time” now. Shane keeps control as they leave the Cell now. They trade shots at the bottom of the ramp. Owens hits a low blow and drops Shane with a DDT into the diamond plate on the ramp. Owens lifts Shane and crotches him with the frame of the door. Owens works Shane over outside of the Cell, grinding his face into the structure. Owens stands on Shane’s neck and slams the top of the announce table on him. Owens hits Shane with one of the announce desk monitors now. Owens headbutts Shane, causing him to fall on top of the announce table. Owens stands on top of the barrier now, taking his time to look down at Shane and out across the crowd. Owens changes his mind and comes down off the barrier. He climbs to the top of the Cell instead. Owens makes it to the top of the Cell while Shane is still down on the announce table. Owens looks like he’s about to leap from the Cell but he’s having second thoughts. Owens backs up and has to hype himself up. Shane gets up and starts climbing the Cell now. Owens waits for him to fight. Owens hits Shane before he can get to the top, causing him to hang from the side of the Cell. Shane fights back and climbs up anyway. They meet on the top of the Cell and start brawling. Shane ducks a shot and hits a leg sweep. Fans chant for Shane. Shane slams Owens again. Fans chant “this is awesome” as they both struggle to get to their feet. Shane hits a suplex on top of the Cell. They both get up and Owens drops Shane with a superkick. Owens with a senton now. Owens grabs Shane for a powerbomb but Shane fights him. Shane backdrops Owens on top of the Cell. They struggle and Owens can’t get Shane up for a powerbomb. Shane charges but Owens catches him and hits the Pop-Up Powerbomb on top of the Cell. We get a replay. Owens looks to launch Shane off the top of the Cell put Shane puts the brakes on. Shane ducks a right hand and kicks Owens’ knee. They trade more shots. Shane charges but Owens drops him with a punch. Owens starts climbing down the side of the Cell now. Fans boo. Shane grabs him and won’t let him climb down. Shane with punches. Owens continues to climb down the Cell now. Shane is also climbing down now. Shane knocks Owens off the side of the Cell, sending him crashing through the Spanish announce table below. Referees, WWE trainers and paramedics immediately come check on Owens. We get a replay. Owens looks to dismiss the paramedics. Shane tries to lift Owens now but he’s out. Shane drags Owens a few feet and drops him in front of the main announce table. Shane starts taking apart that announce table now as fans chant his name. Shane places Owens on top of the announce table and headbutts him. Shane cuts his own throat and starts climbing the Cell wall again. Shane makes it to the top of the Cell and looks down at Owens. Shane says a prayer and makes the huge leap but Owens moves out of the way. Shane lands bad. We see that it was Sami Zayn who pushed Owens off the table, Owens didn’t roll out of the way. Medics and officials check on Shane as Sami looks to check on Owens. Fans in the crowd are shocked. Medics are bringing out the back-board and the neck brace for Shane. Sami drags Owens over and lays him on top of Shane for the pin. Sami pushes a referee to the ground and tells him to count the pin. Winner: Kevin Owens After the bell, Owens is announced the winner. Sami looks down at Shane as medics go back to working on him. Owens starts to move some as his music hits. Sami looks unsure about the whole thing. We go to replays of Shane’s big leap and see how Sami made the save for Owens, pulling him to safety. A paramedic and a referee help Owens to the back while Shane is loaded onto the stretcher. We go to more replays. Owens looks back from the ramp as Shane is stretchered away. Hell In a Cell goes off the air with Shane being pushed to the back after he did give a thumbs up. Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here. 