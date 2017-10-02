mainpage

WWE RAW Report 10/2 Share this article: Tonight’s WWE RAW opens with the entire roster, including Vince McMahon, standing on the stage with a “We Stand with Las Vegas” image on the big screen. JoJo asks everyone to stand for a moment of silence to remember the victims of the shooting in Las Vegas.

We cut to a video package to hype tonight’s show.

We’re live from the Pepsi Center in Denver as Tom Phillips, Corey Graves and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T welcome us. Phillips is filling in for Michael Cole this week, who is off for the night due to his son’s wedding. Braun Strowman vs. Seth Rollins We go to the ring and out first comes RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins. Braun Strowman is out next. They meet in the middle of the ring as the bell rings. The ring ropes are pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Rollins attacks first but Braun overpowers. Rollins comes right back with offense but Braun runs right over him. Rollins ends up pissing Braun off and making him chase him around the ring. Rollins comes back in and looks to take control, blocking a chokeslam but Braun lifts him up and drives him face first into the mat. Braun keeps control and uses the middle rope. Fans chant for Rollins as he looks for a comeback. Rollins goes to the top but Braun slams him to the mat. Braun keeps Rollins grounded with a chinlock now. Rollins breaks free with a jawbreaker and dumps Braun over the top rope. Braun lands on his feet and runs back but Rollins boots him. Rollins runs the ropes for a suicide dive but Braun decks him and Rollins falls out of the ring, hitting the floor. We go to commercial. Back from the break and Braun catches Rollins in a big fall-away slam. Rollins ends up on the floor and Braun follows, keeping up the attack around ringside. Braun scoops Rollins for a shot into the ring post but Rollins slides out and sends Braun into the post but he still doesn’t go down. Rollins goes in the ring and runs the ropes for a suicide dive but Braun is still standing. Rollins goes back into the ring and hits another dive, sending Braun into the barrier and knocking him down. Rollins brings it back into the ring and springboards in with a big shot but Braun is still up, stumbling around. Rollins springboards in again but Braun is still up. Rollins goes to the top and nails a Blockbuster for a 1 count. Rollins with a superkick that brings Braun down to one knee. Rollins with another kick to the face. Braun counters a move and levels Rollins with a clothesline. Braun scoops Rollins for the running powerslam and the pin. Winner: Braun Strowman After the match, Braun stands tall as his music hits. We come back from a replay and Braun scoops Rollins for another powerslam and leaves him laying. Braun leaves the ring but stops and comes back for more punishment. The music hits and out comes RAW Tag Team Champion Dean Ambrose. Ambrose launches himself at Braun but Braun brings it into the ring. Ambrose gets the upperhand and unloads. Ambrose goes to the second rope but Braun catches him in mid-air and delivers a chokeslam. Braun with a second chokeslam. Braun scoops Ambrose and nails a running powerslam. Braun leaves the ring with Rollins and Ambrose down on the mat. The referee checks on Ambrose as Braun marches to the back. Sheamus and Cesaro come down to the ring next as Rollins is trying to get up with his back turned to them. Sheamus grabs Ambrose and Cesaro plants him with a Neutralizer. Rollins crawls over but takes a Brogue Kick for his troubles. The Bar stands tall as the music hits and they pose over the champions. Still to come, Roman Reigns vs. The Miz with the WWE Intercontinental Title on the line. We go to commercial. Back from the break and we get a promo for Susan G. Komen. The announcers show us the pink ropes, the decorations on the ramp and plug the Breast Cancer Awareness Month campaign. We see what happened between Mickie James and Alexa Bliss last week. Mickie is walking backstage and comes up on Alicia Fox, who says no one was listening to what she said about Bliss last week. She sees Emma next. Emma says even at Mickie’s age, she still has a secret admirer as someone left her a surprise in the dressing room. Mickie enters and there is a box of Depends left as a gift. Mickie isn’t happy. She walks out and asks Fox & Emma if they think that’s funny. She asks where Bliss is and they point her to her locker room. Mickie beats on the door but Nia Jax opens. Mickie says she wants Bliss but Nia says that’s not happening. Bliss offers Nia for a match with Mickie. Nia smirks and looks confident and the match is made as Mickie walks off. We cut backstage somewhere to Bray Wyatt in his rocking chair. A stressed Wyatt recalls how “she” told him to put his bow & arrow down, how he wouldn’t hurt his hands, and repeats about how “she” would never lie to him. Elias is shown backstage walking to the ring. We go to commercial. Elias vs. Titus O’Neil Back from the break and Elias is in the ring with a guitar. He calls his opponent a clown and starts dissing Denver with a song. The music interrupts and out comes Titus O’Neil with Apollo Crews. They lock up and Titus shoves Elias to the mat. They lock up again and Elias takes control. Titus looks to make a comeback by overpowering, taking Elias to the corner and unloading as Crews looks on. Titus launches Elias with a big slam and plays to the crowd. Titus poses and splashes Elias in the corner. Titus with a big boot that sends Elias to the floor. Titus argues with the referee as Elias takes his time coming back in. Elias shoves Crews. Crews comes back over as Elias taunts him. The referee warns Crews. Titus tries to bring Elias back in by his hair but Elias gets a cheap shot in. This leads to Elias hitting the Drift Away for the win. Winner: Elias After the match, Elias stands tall as Crews comes in to confront him. Elias backs out of the ring and taunts Titus Worldwide as Titus recovers. The announcers plug the WWE Network and Hell In a Cell. Mickie James is backstage walking. We go to commercial. Back from the break and we get a new promo for Asuka’s arrival at the October 22nd TLC pay-per-view. Nia Jax vs. Mickie James We go to the ring and out comes Nia Jax. Mickie James is out next. The music interrupts before the bell as RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss comes out to watch the match from ringside. The bell rings and Mickie turns back around to Nia running her over. Nia tosses Mickie across the ring. Mickie tries to fight back but Nia beats her down and tosses her across the ring again. Nia uses the middle rope on Mickie as the referee warns her. Nia keeps it up as Bliss laughs at Mickie. Nia scoops Mickie for a bear hug now. Mickie fights out and attacks but Nia drops her. Nia keeps Mickie down with a knee to the back side now. Mickie looks to make another comeback with strikes but Nia headbutts her down. Nia tosses Mickie out of the ring. Bliss mocks Mickie and Nia stands tall in the ring as we go back to commercial. Back from the break and Mickie is making a comeback but Nia cuts her off again and takes control. Nia taunts Mickie and takes her time with her now. Mickie unloads with strikes and kicks against the ropes now. Nia comes right back and tackles Mickie. Nia is slow to cover Mickie for a 2 count. Nia keeps Mickie grounded on the mat now. Mickie fights up and out but Nia applies another bear hug as Bliss looks on. Mickie fights back with elbows but Nia drops her once again. Nia goes for a powerbomb but Mickie slides out. Mickie with another attempt at a comeback now. Mickie goes for the legs and brings Nia down to one knee. Nia ends up ramming Mickie back into the corner. Nia places Mickie on top but Mickie boots her and fights back. Mickie nails the tornado DDT off the top and covers for a pin but Bliss runs in and attacks her for the disqualification. Winner by DQ: Mickie James After the bell, Bliss keeps up the attack and sends Mickie out of the ring. Bliss briefly checks on Nia before going out to the floor to attack Mickie again. Mickie counters and drops Bliss with a kick. Mickie taunts Bliss as her music hits. Nia is standing on her feet in the ring now. Mickie talks some more trash as Nia looks on. We get a video package on WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore and how he was beat up by Neville, the entire cruiserweight roster and Braun Strowman last week. Renee Young is backstage with Enzo now for comments on what happened to him at the hands of the whole division last week. Enzo seems speechless and upset, like his feelings are hurt. He doesn’t speak and Renee thanks him for his time. Still to come, the Intercontinental Title will be on the line. Back to commercial. Back from the break and we see what just happened with Mickie, Nia and Bliss. Charly Caruso approaches Mickie for comments and Mickie mentions wanting to be the RAW Women’s Champion. RAW General Manager Kurt Angle walks up and grants her the title shot for TLC. Matt Hardy and Jason Jordan vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson We go to the ring and out comes Matt Hardy to a pop. We see backstage video from earlier tonight as these two teams had words that led to this match. Hardy’s partner Jason Jordan is out next. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are out next. The bell rings and Hardy goes at it with Anderson. Anderson turns it around and takes control, going to the corner for a tag to Gallows. Gallows works Hardy over but Hardy turns it around and tags in Jordan. Jordan takes Gallows to the corner with shoulder thrusts. Gallows ends up stopping Jordan with a big back elbow. Gallows with body shots in the corner now. Gallows with a headbutt that brings Jordan to his knee. Jordan fights back and Anderson comes in but Hardy stops him with a Side Effect. Hardy and Jordan clear the ring to stand tall as we go back to commercial. Back from the break and Anderson has control of Hardy. Gallows tags in and beats Matt around the ring, overpowering him. Anderson tags back in. Matt finally dodges a move in the corner and in comes Jordan. Jordan unloads on Anderson but Gallows tags in and cuts him off with a big shot. Gallows works Jordan over and keeps him grounded now. Jordan fights up and out but Gallows drives him to the mat. Gallows and Anderson keep control until Jordan counters Anderson with a nice suplex. They’re both down as fans try to rally for Jordan. Matt and Gallows go at it as they tag in at the same time now. Matt unloads and hits the “delete!” shots into the turnbuckles. Gallows looks to turn it back around but Hardy hits the tornado DDT out of the corner. Matt comes off the second rope with an elbow drop but Anderson breaks the pin. Jordan tosses Anderson to the apron and dropkicks him to the floor. Anderson launches Jordan into the barrier. Gallows blocks a Twist of Fate and then splashes him into the corner. Anderson tags in and they hit Magic Killer. Anderson covers for the pin. Winners: Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson After the match, we go to replays as Gallows and Anderson celebrate the win. Still to come, Enzo will address his division. Also, Reigns battles Miz for the title. We see what happened with The Bar and the RAW Tag Team Champions earlier tonight. Reigns is backstage getting ready when Charly walks up. She asks if he has any comments on what happened. Reigns isn’t surprised as Rollins & Ambrose have been controlling the feud but The Bar needed to make a statement. He’s not worried as Rollins & Ambrose are probably already making a plan for next week. Reigns is focused on The Miz and tonight’s match. Charly asks about strategy but he’s just focused on leaving Denver with the title tonight. We go to commercial. Back from the break and WWE Ambassador Dana Warrior is in the ring with breast cancer survivors, Emma, Alicia Fox, Sasha Banks, Dana Brooke, Bayley, Mickie James, Nia Jax and RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss. Dana talks about her husband, WWE Hall of Famer Ultimate Warrior, and how strong these survivors are. She then presents them with custom women’s title belts that are pink. Warrior’s music hits and the survivors shake the ropes with Dana. The Superstars greet them as the music continues and the segment ends. Still to come, Reigns vs. Miz. We go to commercial. WWE Intercontinental Title Match: Roman Reigns vs. The Miz Back from the break and out comes WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz with Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas. They make their entrance through the crowd, just like The Shield used to. The Miztourage mocks The Shield as they head to the ring. The music hits and out next comes Roman Reigns and he’s ready to fight. JoJo does formal ring introductions but Reigns interrupts them with Superman Punches on the floor to Axel and Dallas. Reigns delivers a Drive By and puts them both out of action. Miz looks nervous in the ring. Reigns goes under the ring for a steel chair and follows Axel as he stumbles through the crowd. Axel goes to the stage but Reigns follows him and drops him with the chair. Reigns with another chair shot. Dallas attacks from behind and drops Reigns on the stage. Dallas grabs the chair but Reigns drops him with a Superman Punch as Miz looks on from the ring. Reigns unloads with the chair on both Axel and Dallas while on the stage now. Referees try to get Reigns to stop while checking on Axel and Dallas. Reigns stands tall on the stage and stares The Miz down. Reigns smiles and gets ready to head back to the ring as we go to commercial. Back from the break and Miz gets a shot in right before the bell rings. They go at it and end up on the floor. Reigns sends Miz into the barrier a few times as the referee counts. Reigns stomps away and brings Miz back into the ring. Miz rolls right back out and makes Reigns follow. Miz decks Reigns and sends him into the steel steps. Miz tosses Reigns over the barrier into the crowd now. Miz returns to the ring and the referee counts. Reigns barely makes it back in time but Miz immediately hits him with the DDT for a 2 count. Miz with more offense and the running boot to the face for another pin attempt. Miz keeps Reigns grounded now. Reigns fights back but Miz drops him with a big boot for a 2 count. Miz chokes Reigns with the middle rope and charges at him for another 2 count. Miz keeps Reigns down as we go back to commercial. Back from the break and Miz is taking his time while Reigns is down. Miz with the “yes!” kicks while Reigns is on his knees. Reigns catches a kick and grabs Miz for a sitdown powerbomb. Miz kicks out at 2. Reigns stands tall and looks out at the crowd for a mixed reaction. Reigns calls for the Superman Punch but Miz avoids it and nails the Skull Crushing Finale for a 2 count. Miz gets up first and charges but Reigns hits a big Superman Punch for a close 2 count. We get a replay as Reigns sits up and Miz is still down. Reigns hits the corner and readies for the spear but Cesaro and Sheamus appear out of nowhere and pull Reigns out of the ring for the disqualification. Miz retains. Winner by DQ: Roman Reigns The Bar beats Reigns up on the outside of the ring. They bring it in the ring for a triple team assault. Cesaro hits a Neutralizer on Reigns. Sheamus hits a Brogue Kick next as some fans boo the attack. Miz drops Reigns with a Skull Crushing Finale next. The heels leave the ring but fans start chanting for The Shield. Sheamus asks if that’s what they want. The Miz and The Bar return to the ring to hit a Shield-style powerbomb on Reigns now. They stand tall over Reigns and do the Shield-style fist bump as more fans boo. Miz’s music hits as they stand tall over Reigns and we go back to commercial. Back from the break and we see what just happened to Reigns. Finn Balor makes his way to the ring as we see what happened last week when Bray Wyatt had the child singing “whole world” after the match with Goldust. Balor says he wants to be honest – he doesn’t like to come out here and talk, he likes to come out and fight. Bray Wyatt on the other hand, he likes to come out and play mind games. Last week he had a little kid singing but Balor doesn’t buy it for a second. If Wyatt actually had the whole world in his hands, he wouldn’t know what to do with it. Balor says Wyatt may call self a God and the Eater of Worlds but Balor sees him for what he is, a coward. Balor says Wyatt lost to The Demon at SummerSlam and the man at No Mercy. Wyatt can make all the excuses he wants but Wyatt is afraid. He’s afraid that he can’t beat Finn Balor, despite all of his games. Balor challenges Wyatt to come out and fight right now, don’t sing it bring it. The graphic flashes and we see Wyatt backstage in his rocking chair. “She never lied to me” he continues to repeat. She didn’t lie to him but Balor did. Wyatt goes on and says Sister Abigail is alive, and she wants to meet Balor. Wyatt appears to turn into a zombie-looking version of himself and starts laughing. We hear a woman’s laugh mix in with Wyatt’s laugh as the show goes to commercial. Back from the break and we get another video for Asuka’s upcoming debut at TLC, featuring comments from other female Superstars. Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. Emma and Alicia Fox We go to the ring and out comes Sasha Banks first. Her partner Bayley is out next. We see what happened last week in the tag match win over Emma and Nia Jax. Emma makes her way to the ring for this match next. We see sidebar video from earlier today where Emma says Nia let her down so bad last week that she didn’t even trend on Twitter. Emma says she’s found a partner who is suited to her abilities tonight, and one who is thankful to team with the woman who started the women’s revolution. The music hits and out comes Alicia Fox. The bell rings and they lock up, going at it and going to the corner. Emma slaps her and Sasha comes right back. They lock up and Emma ends up dropping Sasha with a shoulder. They run the ropes again and Sasha drops Emma on her face. Sasha rolls around on Emma and poses before taking her to the corner. Bayley tags in and takes over on Emma, dropping her on her face again. Bayley also has some fun with Emma, rolling around on her and keeping her down. Emma gets frustrated and fights back once she gets to her feet. Emma drops Bayley and yells at her about trying to embarrass her. Emma keeps control and takes it to the corner but Bayley just hulks up. Bayley slams Emma face first into the turnbuckles a few times. Fox distracts Bayley, allowing Emma to take it over again. Fox comes in for the double team. Fox dropkicks Sasha off the apron. Emma and Alicia clear the ring and stand tall as we go back to commercial. Back from the break and Emma covers Sasha for a 2 count. Fox tags in and talks trash to Sasha while working her over. Sasha fights back and they start scrapping. Fox cuts her off with a knee. Sasha catches a kick and nails a knee to the face. Sasha with a dropkick and double knees on the mat for a 2 count. Sasha fights back but Emma provides a distraction from the apron, allowing Fox to drop Sasha for a 2 count. Alicia takes Sasha to the corner and in comes Emma with kicks. Emma keeps Sasha grounded now. Emma ends up hitting a butterfly suplex for a 2 count. Fox comes back in and keeps up the attack on Sasha. Fox catches her with a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker for a 2 count. Fox throws a fit and covers for another pin attempt. Fox keeps Sasha grounded in the middle of the ring now. Fox keeps up the attack and the referee warns her. She says she doesn’t listen to rules. Emma tags back in and puts the boot to Sasha in the corner. Fox gets a cheap shot in on Sasha. Bayley runs back to the corner to wait for the tag after going on to check on Sasha at Fox’s corner. Fox comes back in and keeps Sasha down. Fox goes for another tilt-a-whirl backbreaker but Sasha counters with a pin attempt of her own. Sasha scrambles for a tag but Fox cuts her off. Sasha ends up sending Fox into Emma, knocking her off the corner. Bayley finally unloads on Fox after getting the hot tag. Bayley keeps control and hits the elbow in the corner but Fox nails a big jawbreaker. Fox goes to tag Emma in but Emma pulls her hand away and jumps off the apron. Emma walks out on the mat. Fox turns around to a Bayley-to-Belly suplex for the pin. Winners: Bayley and Sasha Banks After the match, Bayley pulls Sasha to the floor to check on her as Emma walks to the stage by herself smiling. We go to replays. Fox stumbles up the ramp as Bayley hugs Sasha at ringside. Tom leads us to an in-depth look at Enzo Amore and his feud with the rest of the cruiserweight roster, plus the post-RAW attack from Braun Strowman last week. Still to come, Enzo will address the division tonight. Back to commercial. Back from the break and announced for next week is The Bar on MizTV. We go to the ring and out comes WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore with a mic. Enzo asks how we’re doing and says he’s doing alright. Enzo wants to get down to business now. As far as the entire cruiserweight division is concerned, they can go to hell and anyone who agrees with them can go to hell too. Enzo goes on and mentions that he put WWE 205 Live on the map. Not only did he make 205 Live relevant, he made it the main event of RAW two weeks in a row now. Enzo goes on taking shots at the cruiserweights and says last week as he was laying there like a pancake, all he heard was “you deserve it” from the crowd. Enzo says they were right… he does deserve this title. He says it sounds like everyone is jealous of him and they should be because he’s money. Enzo keeps talking and brings up the no-contact clause he had in place last week, which led to the cruiserweights forfeiting title shots by putting hands on him. He has more protection in place tonight from RAW General Manager Kurt Angle – if any cruiserweight touches him tonight, they will be fired. Enzo says it’s lonely at the top as he wonders where his opponents are. Enzo goes on talking trash and issuing threats until the music hits and out comes Neville with several cruiserweights with them. Enzo keeps talking trash as they corner him at ringside. Noam Dar, Rich Swann, Drew Gulak are there. Brian Kendrick, Jack Gallagher and others are on the other side of the barrier. More cruiserweights are at ringside. Enzo hits the ring and they all jump up on the apron. Enzo knocks Mustafa Ali’s name. He also disses Tony Nese and Gulak, then Swann and Ariya Daivari, Gallagher. He turns his attention to Kendrick next, then Lince Dorado, TJP, Cedric Alexander and then Akira Tozawa. Enzo turns his attention to Neville next, taunting him and talking trash. Enzo stands in the middle of the ring now and dares every one of them to touch him. The music finally interrupts Enzo’s ranting as RAW General Manager Kurt Angle comes out. Angle confirms that none of the cruiserweights on the apron can challenge Enzo for the title due to last week. But… none of this applies to the newest member of the cruiserweight division that he just signed. Everyone waits until the music hits and out comes Kalisto. Kalisto stares Enzo down as he marches to the ring. Kalisto hits the ring, ducks a clothesline and drops Enzo with a kick. Kalisto with more offense and a Salida del Sol. Kalisto stands tall and does the “lucha!” pose before hitting the corner to pose. The rest of the cruiserweights look on from ringside as Kalisto celebrates. We see Roman Reigns backstage selling the attack from earlier. Dean Ambrose appears first as a Shield chant starts in the arena. Reigns stands up. Seth Rollins walks in next as fans cheer. The Shield reunites and exchanges looks. Ambrose and Rollins leave while Reigns looks around. RAW goes off the air. 