mainpage

columns

contact us

forums

information

news feed

sitemap

survey

wrestling q&a Site Related Log in Feed this news on your website Register

News Board Options Previous Post Next Post Comment on this Article Return Home Translate









Polls





RAW

SmackDown

NXT

View Results Loading ... Loading ... Polls Archive FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA



WWE RAW Report 10/9 Share this article: Tonight’s WWE RAW opens with a video package on The Shield, The Bar and The Miz.

We’re live from Indianapolis, Indiana with Michael Cole, Corey Graves and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

We go right to the ring and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz is already out for another edition of MizTV. Curtis Axel is with him. There are three Mizzie awards on a podium. The first goes to Axel for perseverance. Fans chant “you deserve it” as Axel takes the mic for his acceptance speech. He dedicates the award to Bo Dallas, who isn’t here tonight. Miz says they are thinking of Bo and hopes he gets well soon. The second award is a tie, for best supporting actors, and it goes to Cesaro and Sheamus. Miz introduces The Bar and out they come as Cole welcomes us to RAW. Sheamus says they are honored to accept the award. He says they took The Bar to new heights last week. He thanks the man who made it possible last week – Roman Reigns. Sheamus says he just wanted to beat Reigns down more. Sheamus mocks Reigns some more as Cesaro takes the mic. Cole did mention that Bo is under the weather tonight. Cesaro says Sheamus forgot someone. He thanks RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose as well, for knocking his teeth out and giving them another reason to prove that they are The Bar. Fans pop when Miz mentions The Shield reuniting. Miz says that’s not reality as The Shield was great during their time but they don’t want any of Miz and The Bar. Miz says he and The Bar have changed the landscape of WWE. Miz goes on and presents the final Mizzie, to the guy who led the charge and proved to be the Big Dog of WWE. His name is not Roman Reigns. Miz calls for a drumroll. His name is… The Miz. Miz accepts the award as a “you deserve it” chant starts. Miz dedicates the award to his unborn child and any other child that needs a new role model. The music interrupts and out comes Reigns. Miz knocks Reigns for standing on the stage with his tail between his legs. Reigns tells him to shut up and says he’s giving them one chance to get out of his ring. Miz taunts Reigns and says he knows he’s going to do nothing because there’s 4 of them and 1 of Reigns. Miz goes on and tells Reigns to go get Dean and Seth. Miz says the rumors of The Shield reuniting are exactly what Reigns is… nothing but hype. Reigns asks who said anything about rumors. Fans pop. The music hits and out comes Ambrose first. He stands with Reigns on the stage. Rollins’ music hits next and out he comes to a pop. The Shield stands together on the stage as fans pop. The Shield marches to the ring as the heels wait. The Shield circles the ring and jumps on the apron like they used to. They hit the ring and a big brawl breaks out. Reigns brings Axel to the floor and sends him into the steel steps. Reigns goes back in and hits Sheamus with a Superman Punch, then Cesaro. Rollins drops Sheamus with a high knee. The Shield clears the ring and stands tall together. Miz looks on from the floor and begs them to spare him. They corner Miz on the floor and he runs back in. Ambrose hits Dirty Deeds on Miz. They hit the Shield triple powerbomb on Miz next. Ambrose, Reigns and Rollins stand tall in the middle of the ring as Reigns’ music hits. They stand over Miz and do the fist bump before celebrating. Still to come, is Sister Abigail alive? The Shield marches up the ramp as we go to commercial. Jason Jordan vs. Karl Anderson Back from the break and out comes Jason Jordan. Karl Anderson is already out with Luke Gallows. We see what happened last week with Jordan and Matt Hardy vs. Gallows and Anderson. Back and forth to start. Jordan ends up taking control and unloading but Gallows provides a distraction and Anderson turns it around, taking out the leg. We go to commercial. Back from the break and Anderson has Jordan grounded. Anderson works on the left arm and slams Jordan by it. Anderson with a spinebuster for a 2 count. Anderson takes Jordan back to the mat now. Jordan gets up and fights back but Anderson elbows him. Jordan looks to turn it around as Gallows yells from ringside. Jordan drops Anderson twice and rams him back into the corner a few times. Jordan with a belly-to-belly suplex. Jordan with a big spear in the corner. Gallows gets on the apron again. Anderson tries to take advantage with a cheap shot but Jordan manages to turn it around after side-stepping. Jordan with a big neckbreaker for the pin. Winner: Jason Jordan After the match, Jordan hits the ramp to stand tall as Gallows hits the ring and stares him down. We go to replays. Jordan celebrates on the stage as Gallows and Anderson look on. Elias is backstage walking with his guitar. Back to commercial. Back from the break and The Miz is in the trainer’s room when RAW General Manager Kurt Angle walks in. He makes The Shield vs. The Bar and The Miz in a TLC match at TLC. Elias vs. Apollo Crews We go to the ring and Elias has a spotlight and his guitar. He gives a nod to the late Tom Petty before breaking out a new song. He’s quickly interrupted by Titus O’Neil, wearing a suit and kind of playing a banjo. Titus mocks Elias with a song of his own before Apollo Crews comes out. We go to commercial. Back from the break and Elias is in control, beating on Crews in the corner as Titus cheers him on. Elias focuses on the arm and drops Crews for a pin attempt. Elias keeps control and hits Old School from the top rope. Crews fights back now. Crews with kicks and a flying forearm. Crews kips up for a pop. Crews drops Elias and hits the standing moonsault for a pin attempt while still selling the arm injury. Elias goes to the floor but Crews follows and attacks. Elias counters and sends Crews into the apron but Crews jumps on the apron. Crews with a moonsault to the floor as Titus gets fired up. Crews brings it back into the ring with right hands. The referee backs Crews off. Elias takes advantage and drops Crews into the second rope. Elias hits the Drift Away for the pin as JoJo makes the announcement. Winner: Elias After the match, Elias stands tall with his guitar as we go to replays. We come back to Titus checking on Crews on the floor while Elias raises his arm. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore is backstage. We go to commercial. Back from the break and out comes WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore. Enzo brings up how he and Kurt Angle were doing good business a week ago with the non-contact clause but now he’s not happy with the Cruiserweight Title match at TLC against Kalisto. Enzo goes on but the music interrupts and out comes Angle. Enzo brings a piece of paper out and says he has something to talk to Angle about. It’s a contract for the non-contact clause. Enzo points out how this says if any cruiserweight touched him last week, they would get fired. Angle agrees. Enzo asks how Kalisto attacked him and then gets a title shot. Angle says the fine print says the clause was for anyone who signed before. Kalisto signed his contract after the clause. Enzo says he’s been bamboozled. He wants Angle to show him some respect. Enzo can’t understand why Kalisto is getting a title shot. Enzo goes on and Angle says he does want to make Enzo happy. Angle makes the title match for tonight. Enzo is shocked. Enzo says he will defend the title under one stipulation – the match must be the main event. They shake hands. Angle stops his music and says if Enzo is thinking about getting counted out or disqualified, he better think twice because the whole division will be at ringside for a Lumberjack Match. Enzo isn’t happy. Still to come, Bray Wyatt is here. The announcers show us what happened with The Shield, The Bar and The Miz earlier tonight. They also hype the big six-man at TLC. Braun Strowman is backstage walking. Back to commercial. Matt Hardy vs. Braun Strowman Back from the break and out comes Braun Strowman marching to the ring. Matt Hardy is out next. Braun overpowers Matt a few times to start the match. Hardy keeps trying to bring it but Braun shuts him down. Matt goes for the Side Effect but Braun counters and launches him across the ring. Matt ends up down outside of the ring as Braun stands tall and we go to commercial. Back from the break and Braun has Matt grounded in the middle of the ring. Matt tries to fight up and hits a jawbreaker. Braun charges in the corner but Matt moves and Braun hits the ring post, falling out to the floor. They bring it back in and Matt beats on Braun. Braun shoves him down in the corner. Braun charges again but runs into an elbow, then a boot. Matt comes off the second rope but Braun catches him. Matt turns that into a tornado DDT for a big pop. Matt goes for a Twist of Fate and nails it but Braun still kicks out at 1. Braun comes back and overpowers Matt again, driving him to the mat. Braun scoops Matt for the running powerslam and the win. Winner: Braun Strowman After the match, Braun stands tall. Braun grabs Matt and tosses him out to the floor. Braun follows and scoops Matt, carrying him up to the stage as his music hits. Braun looks to drive Matt into the LED boards but out comes The Shield. Braun drops Matt and faces off with Reigns, Rollins and Ambrose. Braun grabs Reigns and drives him into the boards but Rollins and Ambrose attack him. Reigns nails a spear on the stage for a pop as Braun tangles with the tag team champions. The Shield triple teams Braun now. They take apart the announce table now, then drag Braun over and put him through the table with the triple powerbomb. The music hits as The Shield stands tall. We go to commercial. Back from the break and we see what just happened with The Shield and Braun. We see the group backstage walking when Charly Caruso walks up for comments. Seth says they are back and stronger than ever. Ambrose says they do what they do best – walk over their enemies and destroy what’s in their path. Reigns says they will take on everyone if they have to. Reigns says if you step up you need to know this – they are the three workhorses that run WWE now. Rollins says and you can believe that. They walk off and the announcers hype the six-man at TLC. We go to the ring and out comes #1 contender Mickie James. Mickie takes the mic and says she felt like she didn’t belong ever since returning to RAW, like the people backstage didn’t quite get her. She wondered if it was her southern accent, if she sings country music or her age. Then she finally realized she has one person to thank for feeling this way – RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss. Mickie goes on and knocks Bliss for only talking behind her back. Bliss had the chance to prove her wrong last week but she went and hid behind her bodyguard Nia Jax instead, then attacked her from behind. Mickie sees it like this – it’s time for Bliss to jump out of her booster seat and put on her big girl pants because Mickie doesn’t play games, she’s all woman. Mickie doesn’t think Bliss can say the same. Mickie says she has more energy than Bliss has cheap extensions and pink hair dye. Mickie says age is nothing but a number and the only number she cares about is 7 because she will make history at TLC by becoming a seven-time women’s champion. The music interrupts and out comes Bliss with a mic. Bliss isn’t here to cause trouble or pick on Mickie’s age. Bliss says she’s sorry. Mickie has been treated unfairly for so long and to show how sorry she is, she’s spent the whole week putting together a Mickie James career retrospective. Bliss presents a tribute to Mickie on the big screen and it has a very retro theme to it, mentioning how Mickie has a lot of wrinkles now and calling her a senior citizen. The video ends and Bliss starts laughing. This leads to Mickie telling Bliss to bring it to the ring. Bliss brings it but Mickie sends her retreating after Bliss avoids a superkick. Still to come, Kalisto vs. Enzo. Back to commercial. Back from the break and we get a new promo for Asuka’s debut at TLC. Kurt Angle is backstage with Bayley and Sasha Banks watching the promo. They both express interest in facing Asuka. Alicia Fox interrupts and wants to know what she has done to get noticed around here. She offers to face Asuka at TLC. Dana Brooke and Emma also interrupt. They argue and Angle stops them, saying we settle things in the ring. He announces a Fatal 5 Way with the winner facing Asuka at TLC. Jack Gallagher and Brian Kendrick vs. Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali We go to the ring and Jack Gallagher waits with Brian Kendrick as Cedric Alexander finishes his entrance. Mustafa Ali is also already out. The bell rings and Cedric starts with Kendrick. Kendrick takes control to start as Gallagher approaches Ali at ringside for a distraction. Kendrick unloads on Cedric and tags in Gallagher. Cedric fights back but Gallagher dropkicks him. Kendrick tags back in and double teams Cedric. Kendrick with a butterfly suplex and a 2 count. Gallagher with another shot from the apron as Kendrick keeps control of Cedric. Ali ends up getting the tag but Kendrick gets the pin with Sliced Bread #2. Winners: Brian Kendrick and Jack Gallagher Back from a break and we see what The Shield has been doing tonight. Kurt Angle is on the phone when The Miz walks in. He wants The Shield to keep their word when they say they can face 4 or 5 men. Miz says he will find a partner for the six-man at WWE TLC. Miz reveals that he’s found his 4th partner – Braun Strowman. Braun comes marching in and he’s not happy. Braun walks right back out and Miz smiles at Angle. The match at TLC will now be a 3-on-4 match. We go to the ring and out comes Finn Balor to a pop. Balor hits the ring and a “too sweet” chant breaks out. Finn brings up how Bray Wyatt introduced the world to Sister Abigail last week. Balor doesn’t even know what to say anymore, he’s speechless. He says Wyatt is like a poison, a virus that keeps mutating with more lies and more mind games. Balor doesn’t believe him. He says Wyatt is desperate, desperate for attention and to instill fear. Balor goes on and says he is not afraid of Wyatt, The Balor Club is not afraid of Wyatt, The Demon is not afraid either. Balor says if that was Sister Abigail then bring her on, bring on the whole family. Balor says Wyatt doesn’t stand a chance at TLC. The lights go out. Wyatt appears on the big screen and says Balor might not be afraid of him but he will be afraid of her. He talks about Sister Abigail and says she’s here. We see Bray’s different look from last week. His voice starts to change, sounding more like a female and going back & forth to Wyatt’s voice. Abigail says she promised Wyatt she would always be by his side… so here she is. Scorned, burnt to a crisp and rising from the ashes to fulfill her promise to her little prince. Wyatt/Abigail goes on about destroying Balor and The Demon. Abigail says Balor cannot beat her/him. Abigail goes on and tells Balor to run, then starts laughing. Wyatt transforms back to his usual self and keeps laughing. Balor looks on as he’s warned to run one more time. Still to come, Kalisto vs. Enzo in a Lumberjack Match. Also, a Fatal 5 Way to determine Asuka’s red brand debut opponent. Back to commercial. Back from the break and the announcers plug WWE and Susan G. Komen partnering for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match: Sasha Banks vs. Emma vs. Alicia Fox vs. Dana Brooke vs. Bayley We go to the ring and out first comes Sasha Banks. The winner will face Asuka in her RAW debut at WWE TLC. Emma is out next followed by Alicia Fox. Dana Brooke is out next, followed by Bayley. The bell rings and they all go at it. Dana goes out with Sasha. They end up back in the ring and Dana teams with Emma to beat Fox down in the corner. Dana turns on Emma and works her over. Dana goes back to Fox next. Bayley returns to the ring and goes at it with Dana. Dana catches her with a slam. Dana keeps control and covers for a 2 count on Bayley. Bayley ends up hitting a Bayley-to-Belly suplex on Dana for the pin. Dana has been eliminated. Sasha comes in and rolls Bayley up for a 2 count. Bayley has words with The Boss now, then decks her. Fox comes in and drops Bayley with a big axe kick out of nowhere. Fox covers Bayley and eliminates her. Emma kicks Bayley out of the ring. We go to commercial. Back from the break and Sasha is being double teamed. The finish sees Sasha make Alicia tap out with the Banks Statement. Emma comes right in and pins Sasha for the win. Emma will face Asuka at TLC. Winner: Emma After the match, Emma celebrates the win. Still to come, Enzo defends. Back to commercial. Back from the break and Renee Young is backstage with Finn Balor for comments on what Bray Wyatt did tonight with Sister Abigail. Balor says after seeing Abigail and hearing her words, he fears Bray may have unleashed something awful. Balor heard her words echo through his head, he felt a shiver up his spine and he felt pure evil. But he also felt that he now knows what he has to do. Balor walks off. We see more of what The Shield did tonight. Reigns vs. Braun is announced for next week inside a Steel Cage. Charly is backstage with Kalisto. He talks about being a kid and being inspired by guys like Eddie Guerrero and Rey Mysterio. He knocks Enzo Amore and says he hopes to make Rey and Eddie proud tonight by winning the title. Lumberjack Match for the WWE Cruiserweight Title: Kalisto vs. Enzo Amore We go to the ring for tonight’s main event and out comes Cedric Alexander, Akira Tozawa, Tony Nese and Rich Swann to act as Lumberjacks. The others will make their ways out during the commercial break. Back from the break and more Lumberjacks are at ringside. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore is out next. Enzo takes the mic and knocks the cruiserweights at ringside and Kalisto. Kalisto makes his entrance next. We get formal ring introductions from JoJo. The bell rings and Kalisto starts off with a cheap shot. Enzo with a headlock and some trash talking now. Kalisto breaks it but Enzo goes right back to the headlock. They run the ropes and Enzo drops Kalisto with a shoulder. Enzo shows Kalisto up and dances some. Enzo goes to the floor but the Lumberjacks stare him down. He returns to the ring and Kalisto dropkicks him back to the floor. He returns to the ring and talks trash to the Lumberjacks, allowing Kalisto to roll him up for a 2 count. Kalisto gets the “lucha!” chant going. Kalisto takes Enzo down and we go to commercial. Back from the break and Enzo has turned it around. Kalisto ends up hitting a crossbody for a 2 count. Enzo gets sent to the floor but comes back in. Enzo ends up launching Kalisto into the turnbuckles by the back of the head. Kalisto get sent back to the floor and stomped on by the other cruiserweights. They roll Kalisto back in and Enzo stomps away in the corner. Enzo with more offense and a 2 count. Enzo keeps Kalisto grounded now. Enzo wastes some time but goes back to work. Kalisto counters and unloads on Enzo, covering for a close 2 count. Enzo counters in the corner and kicks Kalisto to the apron but a Lumberjack rolls him back in. Enzo ends up taking a cheap shot at Ali. A big brawl breaks out between the Lumberjacks at ringside. Kalisto nails a kick to the face, knocking Enzo out cold on the top. Kalisto climbs up and nails a superplex from the top to the group of cruiserweights brawling on the floor. A big “holy shit” chant starts up now. Kalisto follows after Enzo makes it back into the ring first. Kalisto gets a “lucha!” chant going again. Enzo turns around and counters Salida del Sol. Enzo drops Kalisto for a close 2 count as Ali pulls him to the floor and breaks the pin. Enzo can’t believe it. Enzo asks Ali what the hell he’s doing. Ali yells back. Enzo calls him a son of a bitch. Enzo clotheslines Ali on the floor. Kalisto goes to the top but Enzo crotches him. Enzo goes to the top with Kalisto to bring him to the mat but Kalisto fights back. Kalisto counters and nails a super Salida del Sol for the pin and the title. Winner and New WWE Cruiserweight Champion: Kalisto After the match, some of the cruiserweights enter the ring to celebrate with Kalisto as his music hits. Kalisto clutches the title and raises it while Enzo is still down. Ali and Cedric raise Kalisto on their shoulders as we go to replays. The celebration continues as Enzo is laid out face first on the mat. RAW goes off the air with Kalisto celebrating. Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here. Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More Related Post navigation Comment on this Article/Post Search for: Search







Polls





RAW

SmackDown

NXT

View Results Loading ... Loading ... Polls Archive FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA



