WWE SmackDown Report 10/3 Share this article: Tonight’s WWE SmackDown opens with the roster on the stage, including Vince McMahon, for a moment of silence to remember the victims of Sunday’s shooting in Las Vegas. Greg Hamilton leads the tribute. There is a “We Stand with Las Vegas” graphic on the big screen, just like there was on RAW.

We go to an opening video package for tonight’s show on the WWE Title chase.

We’re live from Denver, Colorado with Corey Graves, Byron Saxton and Tom Phillips.

Renee Young is in the ring for an interview. She introduces her guest and out comes Shinsuke Nakamura. Nakamura hits the ring and fans chant his name. Renee brings up how some believe WWE Champion Jinder Mahal has crossed lines with his recent comments. She asks how they’re affecting Nakamura. He says sticks & stones may break his bones but words will never hurt him. Nakamura goes on and mentions becoming WWE Champion. The music interrupts Renee’s next question and out come The Singh Brothers to the stage. Fans boo them. They introduce The Modern Day Maharaja and out comes Jinder but he attacks Nakamura from behind out of nowhere instead. Jinder beats Nakamura down in the ring and talks some trash. Nakamura fights back and drops Jinder with a kick. The Singh Brothers hit the ring but Nakamura takes them out. He goes back to Jinder and drops him again. Nakamura goes for a Kinshasa but The Singh Brothers grab his legs and Jinder takes back control. They triple team Nakamura now. Jinder nails The Khallas and stands tall with the title as fans boo. Jinder poses over Nakamura before leaving with The Singhs as his music plays. Still to come, Owens and McMahon come face to face. Also, Natalya and Carmella vs. Becky and Charlotte. Back to commercial. Back from the break and the announcers plug the partnership with Susan G. Komen for Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October. Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch vs. Carmella and Natalya We go to the ring and Ms. Carmella is finishing her entrance. James Ellsworth is at ringside for her. SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya is out next. We see a video from earlier where Natalya warned Carmella not to try and cash in tonight or on Sunday. Charlotte Flair is out next, followed by her partner Becky Lynch. Becky starts off with Carmella and they go at it. Becky unloads after getting slapped. Becky nails a dropkick an,,,,,,,,,,d Carmella goes to the floor for a breather. Becky and Charlotte nail a double baseball slide to their opponents to drop them on the floor. We see Ellsworth with his leash chained to the ring post. Flair and Lynch stand tall as we go to commercial. Back and forth between Flair and Natalya after the break. Flair takes control and lands several moves before going for a 2 count that Carmella breaks up. Becky sends Carmella to the floor. Becky gets dragged to the floor. Flair drops Natalya again. Flair goes for the Figure Four but Natalya kicks her away. Natalya suckers Flair in and distracts the referee, allowing Carmella to hit Becky with the briefcase on the floor. This distracts Flair, allowing Natalya to hit her from behind. Natalya uses the Sharpshooter to make Flair tap out. Winners: Natalya and Carmella After the match, Natalya stands tall with the title as Carmella comes in raising the briefcase. They stare at each other. Still to come, The Usos will read The New Day their rights. Also, Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens will face off. Back from a break and we get a video package for the Hell In a Cell main event. Bobby Roode is shown walking backstage. Back to commercial. Mike Kanellis vs. Bobby Roode We go to the ring and Mike Kanellis is out without his wife Maria Kanellis, who is pregnant. The bell rings and they go at it. Roode takes it to the corner. Kanellis turns it around but Roode catches him in a spinebuster and then the Glorious DDT for the easy win. Winner: Bobby Roode After the match, Roode stands tall and celebrates as we go to replays. Dolph Ziggler is out to interrupt, taunting Roode ahead of their match on Sunday. Ziggler says he’s been working on an entrance for Sunday. He brings out various props and asks if everyone is excited, if everyone likes him now. Ziggler says Roode thinks his entrance is everything. He congratulates Roode on finally weaseling himself into the back door of WWE after all these years. Ziggler says he’s going to show the world an entrance like we’ve never seen before on Sunday, so Roode can bring all the smoke & mirrors he wants but the bell has to ring at some point, and Ziggler says he’s going to expose Roode for what he is – nothing more than an entrance and that is all he’ll ever be. Ziggler tosses the mic and leaves the ring as his music hits. Roode takes the mic and stops Ziggler. Roode says Ziggler is doing the entrance thing all wrong. Roode’s music hits and he shows Ziggler how it’s done as Ziggler heads to the back. The announcers plug the WWE Network and Sunday’s card. Back from a break and out come The Usos to the ring. Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso take mics to warn SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day about what’s to come in their Cell match on Sunday. They go on until SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day interrupt. Big E, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston talk about how they’ve changed the tag team division and left everyone in awe, as they walk to the ring. They enter the ring and face off with The Usos, talking about how they will retain the titles on Sunday in the Cell. Their music hits and The Usos leave while the champs taunt them. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal is backstage speaking in Punjab. He tells us to look and see what happened to our hero Shinsuke Nakamura earlier tonight. We see video of the triple team beatdown from the opener. Jinder says Nakamura underestimated him, just like the WWE Universe does. He goes on and says the same thing will happen to Nakamura on Sunday and he will still be our WWE Champion. Still to come, Owens and McMahon face off. Also, Tye Dillinger vs. Baron Corbin. We go to commercial. Back from the break and Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable vs. The Hype Bros is announced for the WWE Hell In a Cell Kickoff pre-show. It’s also announced that The Fashion Files will return on Sunday instead of tonight. Tye Dillinger vs. Baron Corbin We go to the ring and Tye Dillinger is out, as is Baron Corbin. The bell rings and they go at it with Corbin taking it to the corner. Tye gets tossed to the floor but he runs right back in and unloads, turning it around in the corner. Dillinger works Corbin over as we see WWE United States Champion AJ Styles backstage watching. Corbin tries to go out and run back in but Tye superkicks him back out of the ring. We go to commercial with Tye standing tall in the ring. Back from the break and Tye is fighting from the apron but Corbin knocks him off into the steel ring steps. We see AJ backstage watching again. Corbin brings it back into the ring as fans count. Corbin keeps control and works Tye over now, sending him back to the floor. Corbin brings it back in and keeps control until Tye rolls him up out of nowhere for the win. Winner: Tye Dillinger After the match, Tye leaves as Corbin stands in the ring upset. AJ Styles appears on the big screen and taunts Corbin over the loss. AJ also brings up the SummerSlam loss to John Cena and the failed Money In the Bank cash-in. AJ goes on and warns Corbin about losing again on Sunday. Still to come, a look at WWE and Susan G. Komen. Back to commercial. Back from the break and we get a video on WWE and Susan G. Komen teaming up for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. WWE Ambassador Dana Warrior is in the ring with a group of three breast cancer survivors plus Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Lana, Tamina Snuka, Carmella, Naomi and SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya. Dana talks about her husband, WWE Hall of Famer The Ultimate Warrior, and calls on the crowd to join her in honoring these Warrior Women in the ring. Warrior’s music hits as the women raise their custom, pink women’s title belts. They shake the ropes like Warrior before joining in on a group hug. Still to come, Randy Orton vs. Aiden English. Back to commercial. Randy Orton vs. Aiden English Back from the break and Aiden English is out with Rusev. We see how Aiden English sang for Rusev Day last week until Randy Orton interrupted. Rusev speaks now and says last week was supposed to be a Happy Rusev Day but Orton ruined it. Rusev says that’s OK because there will be more Happy Rusev Days to come, like this Sunday when he breaks Orton at Hell In a Cell. Rusev goes on until the music interrupts and out comes Orton. The bell rings and Rusev immediately jumps on the apron. Orton goes after him, allowing English to take control off the distraction. English unloads on Orton now. English comes off the middle rope but Orton blocks. English drops Orton anyway for a 1 count. English keeps control and launches himself at Orton. English with stomps while Orton is down now. Orton nails a RKO outta nowhere and covers English for the pin as Rusev looks on. Winner: Randy Orton After the match, Orton stares at Rusev as his music hits. Rusev acts like he’s coming into the ring but Orton keeps staring at him. Rusev backs up the ramp and Orton’s music continues while Rusev runs his mouth. We go to a replay of the RKO as Orton hits the corner to pose. We get a look at what happened between Shane and Owens last week. Shane is shown walking backstage now. Sami Zayn approaches him and says he’s hurt but he will live. Sami can tell by the way Shane is walking that he will walk into Hell In a Cell, get revenge and be done with it. Sami tries to warn Shane about how Owens is when he snaps. Shane says he won’t be locked in the Cell with Owens, Owens will be locked in the Cell with him. Sami goes on but Shane cuts him off, saying with all due respect Sami needs to do himself and Shane will do him. Shane walks off to the ring and we go to commercial. Back from the break and out comes SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon to the ring. Shane gives a shout-out to Denver and says he’s been looking forward to going face to face with Kevin Owens for a long time. Fans chant Shane’s name as he calls Owens to the ring. Owens doesn’t appear and Shane says just like he thought, Owens is a no-show. Shane says Owens’ true colors come out when his back is against the wall. Shane goes on about how Owens is nothing but a coward. Shane says Owens won’t be able to run this Sunday and when the Cell door closes, Shane is going to change Owens’ life. Shane is also changing the rules – the Cell match will now be Falls Count Anywhere. Shane says he’s going to beat some humility into Owens, beat him beyond recognition. We hear Owens’ voice from somewhere in the arena now. Owens starts walking down the stairs in the crowd now, saying the real money is here now. Shane tells Owens to come to the ring and face off with him. Owens starts walking towards the ring but changes his mind, saying he’s already spent too much time in Denver and will see Shane on Sunday. Shane calls him a coward again. Owens stops and turns back around but keeps walking up the stairs. Shane says if Owens won’t bring the fight to him, Shane will bring the fight to Owens. Shane leaves the ring and runs through the crowd. Shane walks out onto the concourse but Owens attacks him from behind in front of concessions. Owens unloads on Shane but Shane fights back in front of a merchandise table. Owens sends Shane into a big concrete column. Owens powerbombs Shane through a merchandise table next. Owens heads back through the crowd to the ring as we go to replays of what just happened. Owens takes the mic and agrees with the Falls Count Anywhere stipulation because he wants to beat Shane anywhere he wants to. Owens goes on about what he’s going to do to Shane on Sunday, powerbombing him over and over until he forgets the names of his kids. Owens tells Shane not to worry about jumping off the Cell because he will be throwing him off the Cell, and there is no getting back up this time. Shane comes stumbling through the crowd now as fans cheer. Owens warns Shane not to come to the ring. Owens taunts Shane. Owens drops the mic and meets Shane on the other side of the barrier, working him over. Shane tosses Owens over the barrier to the ringside area. Shane stands on top of the barrier and comes flying off with a clothesline. Fans chant “yes!” as they trade shots at ringside. Owens tosses Shane over the announce table. Owens returns to the ring and Shane slowly follows as a “this is awesome” chant starts up. Shane crawls into the ring but Owens goes right to work on him. Shane fights back to his feet. Shane unloads but Owens drops him with a superkick. Shane tries again but Owens drops him with a headbutt. Owens stands tall as fans boo him and officials check on Shane. Officials warn Owens as Shane crawls. Owens grabs Shane and nails a Pop-up Powerbomb in the middle of the ring. Referees try to get Owens to leave the ring and he finally does as his music hits. SmackDown goes off the air with Owens looking back from the ramp while Shane points at him from the mat.







