LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN

Share this article:

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown opens up with stills from the main event of Sunday’s WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view.

We’re live from Grand Rapids, Michigan with Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton and Corey Graves. Tom says we will hear from Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens tonight following the controversial Hell In a Cell ending. Also, AJ Styles gets his rematch from new WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin.

We go to the ring and out come new SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos as Greg Hamilton does the introduction.

The Usos say they told everyone they had the tag team division on lock. They welcome us to the Uso Penitentiary. They say you come out of the Cell as a changed man so they want The New Day to come out and hear what they have to say to their faces. The music hits and out comes Big E, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston. Kofi is dancing around while Big E and Xavier are moving slower than usual due to Sunday’s brutal match.

The Usos say both teams went to war last night and the other teams in the back suck. Woods wouldn’t say they suck but these teams in the ring are the best. The Usos go on with props for both of them, also talking about how beat up they were after the match. The Usos say they and The New Day are the tag team division and they run the division. The New Day wonders if The Usos are asking for a truce. The Usos say it’s all about respect. The fans pop. The music interrupts and out come The Hype Bros.

Mojo Rawley says this is the problem – the same two teams taking all the credit each week, leaving the others out in the cold. Some fans gave him the “what?!” treatment. The Usos knock Mojo and his brief NFL career. The music hits and out comes Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable next. Gable calls them The Hype Boys and tells them to get to the back of the line after their loss on Sunday. The Usos talk about how Gable went out and got himself a Shelton Benjamin. They also tell Zack Ryder and Mojo to get to the back of the line. The music hits and out comes Breezango. Before Fandango or Tyler Breeze can speak, the music hits and out comes The Ascension. Breeze asks them to stop following them. The Usos knock all the other teams but The New Day says no, Breezango is cool. The Usos say if any of the other teams want a shot at the title, come on in the ring and make one. The music hits again and out comes SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan.

Bryan says tonight is really not a good night or all this. Fans boo. Bryan thanks The Usos and The New Day for their incredible match at Hell In a Cell. Bryan asks them to please get out of the ring. A “no!” chant starts up next. Bryan says they aren’t going to like this but when he says get out of the ring, he means get out of the ring. Bryan says we are going to determine the new challengers for The Usos with a Fatal 4 Way tag team match. And that match is going to happen right now. Bryan’s music hits as a “yes!” chant starts and we go to commercial.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More