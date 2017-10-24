mainpage

wrestling q&a

WWE SmackDown Report 10/24 Share this article: Tonight’s WWE SmackDown opens with a video package looking at RAW General Manager Kurt Angle interacting with SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon on last night’s red brand show, then the big “Under Siege” attack that closed the show with SmackDown Superstars running wild on the RAW locker room.

We’re live from the BMO Harris Bank Bradley Center in Milwaukee, WI as Michael Cole welcomes us. Cole is replacing Tom Phillips again this week as Tom is “on assignment” for the company. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton tonight.

We go right to the ring and out comes SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon, making his first blue brand appearance since losing to Kevin Owens at WWE Hell In a Cell. Shane asks Milwaukee’s what’s up and they chant his name. Shane says he’s been undergoing some serious physical rehab over the past few weeks but he’s glad to be back and in charge. A “welcome back” chant starts up. Shane brings up the Survivor Series pay-per-view and says it’s the only time RAW and SmackDown go head-to-head. He learned at a young age that it’s always best to strike first in a big fight, which is why he and some of the SmackDown Superstars made a visit to RAW last week. Shane says Kurt angle desperately called him and needed a TLC opponent for Finn Balor’s Demon character, and that’s when it hit him… “they” then decided to send AJ Styles and let him stay for another night to appear on RAW. Shane goes on about some of Angle’s comments and says Angle didn’t know there were other SmackDown stars waiting to run wild. Shane says that’s when “Under Siege” was unleashed. Fans chant “under siege” next. Shane says they caught RAW by surprise but he guarantees they won’t be caught the same way because SmackDown is ready. The music interrupts and out comes Sami Zayn. Sami is all smiles as he dances around, acting a bit more over the top than usual. Shane isn’t happy but he smirks at Sami. Sami says hello and offers his hand for a shake, saying there are no hard feelings for what happened at Hell In a Cell. Shane says there are hard feelings but he will address those at a later date. He brings up how Sami said he pulled Kevin Owens to safety at Hell In a Cell for Owens’ safety. Shane asks about his own personal safety in that moment. Shane says Sami added insult to injury when he pulled Owens on top of him for the pin. Shane says there are a lot of hard feelings. Sami says Shane is here as Commissioner but if he was here as Shane the competitor, Sami would take him out in one second and leave him hurting, worse than he was hurting when he left Hell In a Cell. Sami tells Shane to take it easy and says maybe all that is for another day. Sami is here to inform Shane that he and his brother Kevin Owens have thought it over and fine, they will be a part of the SmackDown Survivor Series team. They will do what they do ever night, put the brand on their shoulders as leaders and the rest can follow. Sami says Shane wants he and Owens to represent SmackDown at Survivor Series, he needs them to represent SmackDown. Sami says Shane is a lot of things but he’s not a stupid man, except for when he’s taking one of his death defying risks he likes to do. Sami says the bottom line is that he and Owens have selflessly & kindly volunteered their services for Survivor Series. Shane says he doesn’t want or need Sami and Owens to represent SmackDown at Survivor Series but what he will do, as the Commissioner and for the bigger picture, is give them a chance. All Sami has to do is defeat his opponent tonight. The winner of the match will be the first person on the team. Sami says that’s beautiful, a piece of cake. He wonders who the opponent is as Shane goes to leave. Shane announces Randy Orton as the opponent. Shane’s music hits and he leaves as Sami shakes his head. Still to come, Sunil Singh vs. AJ Styles. We see The New Day walking backstage. There is fruit laying on a table with a “raw fruit” sign. They trash the fruit because it’s “raw” fruit. Up next, The New Day vs. Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable. The New Day vs. Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable Back from the break and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos are on commentary. The New Day is out first for the match. The #1 contenders Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable are out next. The bell rings and Gable starts off with Xavier Woods. Back and forth until they break and stare each other down. Kofi Kingston tags in as does Benjamin. They trade holds and Benjamin whips Kofi into the corner, then catapults him but he lands on his feet. Kofi taunts Shelton and ends up catapulting him. Benjamin also lands on his feet. Kofi charges nut Benjamin drops him. Kofi dropkicks Shelton’s leg out. Kofi tags in Woods and they double team Benjamin with several moves as Big E looks on. Woods with a 2 count. Kofi tags back in but ends up dropped on the floor in front of Gable. Big E comes over and starts pouring Booty-O’s from his pocket onto Kofi, apparently to power him back up. We go to commercial. Back from the break and Benjamin hits a suplex on Kofi for a 2 count. They end up both down in the middle of the ring as fans chant for The New Day. Gable and Woods tag in at the same time and go at it. Woods gets the upperhand and dropkicks Gable in the back of the head against the ropes for a close 2 count. Gable drops Woods for another close 2 count. Benjamin comes back in for another big move on Woods for a close pin attempt. Woods makes a comeback and levels Benjamin for a 2 count. Benjamin with a spinebuster. Gable tags in and goes to the top. Benjamin goes down after Kofi comes in to stop the double team. Gable has to come off the top as things fall apart for a second. This leads to Benjamin kicking Woods in the back of the head while the referee isn’t looking. Gable takes advantage and gets the pin. Winners: Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable After the match, Gable and Benjamin leave as we go to replays. Charlotte Flair, Lana, Tamina Snuka, Becky Lynch and Naomi are backstage talking. Carmella walks up looking for James Ellsworth. Becky disses Ellsworth. SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan walks up and jokes about sending a search party to look for Ellsworth. Bryan says they all will be on the women’s team at Survivor Series. Lana points out how there are 6 of them there. Bryan says she’s not in the match. Bryan says they will have a unified front and a strong leader this year after coming up short last year. Flair volunteers to be the captain. They argue some. Bryan announces a Fatal 5 Way for tonight with the winner becoming Team Captain. They all leave and Lana doesn’t look happy. Still to come, AJ Styles vs. Sunil Singh. Also, a Reservoir Dogs-inspired edition of The Fashion Files with Breezango and The Ascension. We go to commercial. Back from the break and Cole mentions that security is heavy tonight due to concern over RAW Superstars possibly invading the show. It’s time for a Reservoir Dogs-inspired edition of The Fashion Files with Breezango and The Ascension. Fandango and Tyler Breeze walk into a room where Konnor and Viktor have James Ellsworth tied up. They say someone saw him with the missing briefcase, so they’re going to cut off his chin and see what he’s hiding. Carmella appears with her Money In the Bank briefcase, which is what Ellsworth was seen with. Carmella insults Ellsworth for not doing his job. This leads to a pair of Ellsworth’s dirty underwear being revealed inside the briefcase. The segment ends with The Ascension trying to convince Breezango that “The Bludgeon Brothers” Erick Rowan and Luke Harper are to blame for everything. Next week’s Fashion Files will be inspired by Stranger Things. Still to come, Randy Orton vs. Sami Zayn. Sin Cara vs. Baron Corbin We go to the ring and out comes WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin for this non-title match. Back to commercial. Back from the break and Daniel Bryan is typing on his phone when Shane McMahon walks in. Bryan asks about Shane not informing him of the RAW invasion last night. Shane says the idea was to strike first and show RAW who was boss. Shane says he was just getting ready for Survivor Series. Bryan thought they were on the same team and he isn’t sure if he agrees with Shane’s decision. Shane says sometimes he has to take action and make things happen, it’s in his job description. Bryan comments on giving his input to Shane, as that’s in his job description. Bryan walks off. The bell rings and Cara charges but Corbin attacks and takes him to the corner. Corbin unloads with knees and yells at the referee. Corbin drops Cara and then launches him across the ring. Corbin stomps on Cara now. Corbin with another big knee to the gut. Corbin with more offense and talking trash. Cara finally gets an elbow in and some kicks. Cara makes a comeback and hits a springboard back elbow, sending Corbin to the floor. Cara runs the ropes and nails a suicide dive but Corbin is still standing. Cara goes back in and nails another suicide dive to bring Corbin down. Cara goes to the top and hits a missile dropkick for a 2 count. Corbin goes out of the ring for a breather. He comes back in and drives Cara into the corner. Corbin unloads now as the referee warns him. Corbin mounts Cara on the mat and unloads with strikes. The referee warns him and finally calls the match. Winner by DQ: Sin Cara After the bell, Corbin finally stops beating on Cara. Corbin retains but Cara has picked up another non-title win over Corbin. Corbin pulls Cara out of the ring and hits End of Days on the floor as fans pop and boo. Corbin talks trash and stands over Cara as two referees try to get him to leave. Fans chant “one more time” for another End of Days. Corbin raises the title to a mixed reaction. We see a shot of the back door of the arena as Cole talks about security being increased tonight. Still to come, Styles vs. Singh. Back to commercial. Back from the break and Cole leads to a video with shots from the “Under Siege” attack on RAW, plus post-show social media videos from the blue brand Superstars. We go to the ring and Greg Hamilton introduces The Singh Brothers. They do their own introduction and then introduce WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, who comes out in a suit. The Singhs knocked Paul Heyman by referring to themselves as The Advocate for Jinder. They march to the ring as the announcers hype Mahal vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series. Fans chant USA as Jinder takes the mic. He raises the WWE Title. Jinder says there are those who speak the truth and then there are those that lie, and Paul Heyman is a liar. We see footage from Heyman’s promo on RAW where he knocked Jinder and The Singh Brothers. Jinder calls Heyman a used car salesman. Jinder says he has earned everything that he has in WWE. He started at the bottom but now he is the most powerful man in WWE. Jinder goes on and says Heyman was right… he’s not Lesnar’s equal or counterpart, he’s Lesnar’s worst nightmare. Jinder says he will prove to everyone at Survivor Series exactly why The Modern Day Maharaja’s Era has just begun. As for tonight, his loyal brother Sunil Singh will face AJ Styles. The music interrupts and out comes Styles. Sunil Singh vs. AJ Styles Styles hits the ring as fans pop. Jinder stalls leaving the ring, as does Samir Singh. The referee orders Jinder to go to the backstage area and he does after arguing. The bell rings ans AJ starts with a headbutt. Samir immediately gets on the apron to interfere. AJ grabs him and kicks Sunil as he comes from behind. AJ sends Samir off the apron and then applies the Calf Crusher on Sunil for the quick win. Winner: AJ Styles After the match, AJ stands tall and celebrates the easy win. Sami Zayn is backstage when Kevin Owens walks in. Owens reveals that he has a Survivor Series qualifying match against Shinsuke Nakamura next week. Sami says he will win tonight and then Owens will win next week, then Team SmackDown becomes Team Kevin & Sami. Owens corrects him, it will become Team Sami & Kevin. Owens leaves and Sami can’t believe how great of a guy he is. Back from the break and Jinder storms into Bryan’s office with The Singh Brothers. He offers Samir Singh to face AJ Styles next week and the match is made. Fatal 5 Way to Crown a Team Captain: Becky Lynch vs. Naomi vs. Carmella vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Tamina Snuka We go to the ring and out comes Becky Lynch. Naomi is out next. Carmella is already out with James Ellsworth chained to the ring post. The winner of this match will be the Team Captain for SmackDown at Survivor Series in the women’s 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match. Charlotte Flair is out next. Tamina Snuka is also out already, with Lana at ringside. The match looks to begin but the music interrupts and out comes SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya from the timekeeper’s area to the ring. Greg Hamilton is right behind her. Hamilton gives Natalya a big introduction. That’s it, Natalya’s music hits again and she leaves the ring. The bell rings and everyone goes at it. Carmella takes Flair to the corner while Tamina hits a double suplex on Naomi and Becky. They go to the floor. Tamina levels Flair and she goes to the floor. Carmella gives Tamina props and shakes her hand but Tamina pulls her into a big Samoan Drop. Carmella rolls to the floor and Tamina stands tall in the ring as we go to commercial. Back from the break and Flair takes out Tamina and Carmella on the floor. Flair with a big fall-away slam. Becky goes after her friend and attacks. Naomi takes out Becky. Flair comes back and sends Naomi into the barrier. Flair grabs Tamina but Lana comes from behind but just angers Flair. This leads to Tamina taking advantage of the distraction by superkicking Flair. Flair ends up getting dumped into the crowd over the barrier. Becky brawls with Tamina. Naomi is the first to make it back into the ring. Naomi dropkicks Tamina through the ropes. Becky joins Naomi in the ring. Becky rolls Naomi for a close 2 count. Naomi with a 2 count. Carmella comes in now and sends Naomi into the ring post hard, forcing her to land on the floor. Carmella with 2 pin attempts on Becky. Carmella argues with the referee as we get a replay. Carmella works over Becky and talks some trash now. Becky catches Carmella in the Disarm Her for the win. Winner and SmackDown Team Captain for Survivor Series: Becky Lynch After the match, Becky stands tall as her music hits. We go to replays. Back from the break and we get another vignette for Erick Rowan and Luke Harper’s return as The Bludgeon Brothers. We go backstage and Renee Young is with Dolph Ziggler. Ziggler once again rants on catchphrases & gimmicks, and says “I told you so” when it comes to Bobby Roode being a fraud and nothing but an entrance, and being unable to hang with the greatest performer in WWE history. Ziggler says no one listened but he beat Roode last week. Roode appears and smirks at Ziggler. They have words and this leads to Roode proposing one more match to determine who the better man is. Roode proposes a 2 of 3 Falls match for next week. Ziggler says Roode doesn’t get it and that’s fine. Ziggler says he’s in but he just hopes Roode’s ego can take being damaged twice in one night. Ziggler wishes Roode good luck, kid, and walks off. Roode tells Renee he has a feeling next week will be absolutely glorious. Sami Zayn vs. Randy Orton We go to the ring and out comes Sami Zayn for tonight’s main event. Randy Orton is out next to a pop. Back from a break and we get the bell. The winner of this match will be the Team Captain for SmackDown at Survivor Series. Sami angers Orton early on. Orton unloads with a big uppercut and turns it around in the corner. Sami goes to the floor for a breather but Orton follows. Sami stops Orton from following with a kick. Sami with another shot to Orton on the floor. Sami ends up hitting a moonsault to keep Orton down on the outside as we go to commercial. Back from the break and Sami has Orton down in the ring. Orton looks to make a comeback but Sami shuts him down with a heel kick for a 2 count. Orton comes back and drops Sami over the top rope. Orton stalks Sami now. Orton with clotheslines and a powerslam. They end up on the floor. Sami tries to use the announce table but Orton knocks him down onto it from mid-air. Orton brings it back into the ring for a 2 count. Orton goes on and hits a big suplex for another pin attempt. Sami comes back with a crossbody for a close 2 count. Sami counters the RKO and backslides Orton for a 2 count. Sami drops Orton with a kick. They end up on the top going at it together. Orton hits a big superplex but Sami still kicks out. They go to the floor and Sami nails the big leaping DDT through the ropes. The referee counts as we get a replay. They return to the ring and Sami misses the Helluva Kick as Orton moves. Orton hits the second rope draping DDT. Fans pop as Orton hits the mat now. Kevin Owens runs down and Orton goes for a DDT but Sami rolls him up from behind for a 2 count. The referee argues with Owens, who is standing on the outside now. Orton with a low blow on Sami while staring at Owens. The referee is still distracted by Owens. Orton, still staring at Owens, picks Sami up and hits the RKO for the pin. Winner and SmackDown Team Captain for Survivor Series: Randy Orton After the match, Owens stares at Orton as we go to replays. Orton stands tall as his music hits. We go backstage to Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan reflecting on a successful show. RAW didn’t strike tonight but Bryan believes they will eventually. Bryan says Shane better be ready when they do because that’s in his job description. Bryan walks off and SmackDown goes off the air. Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here. 