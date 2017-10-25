Matches and Segment Announced for Next Week’s WWE SmackDown In Norfolk

Share this article:

The following has been announced for next week’s WWE SmackDown episode from Norfolk, Virginia:

2 of 3 Falls: Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler, winner earns a spot on Team SmackDown at Survivor Series

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Kevin Owens, winner earns a spot on Team SmackDown at Survivor Series

AJ Styles vs. Samir Singh

Stranger Things-inspired edition of The Fashion Files with Breezango

