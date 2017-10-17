The Miz on Kane’s Return (Video), Triple H Welcomes Lio Rush (Photo), RAW Talk

Share this article:

As noted, Kane returned to WWE TV on last night’s RAW to help Braun Strowman win the Steel Cage main event over Roman Reigns. Kane will now join Braun, Cesaro, Sheamus and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz for the 3-on-5 TLC match against The Shield at Sunday’s pay-per-view. In the video below, Miz talks to Renee Young about the match and brags about being the ultimate strategist. Miz says they will be taking out The Shield on Sunday.

WWE has confirmed a special edition of RAW Talk for this Sunday after the TLC pay-per-view goes off the air.

Triple H tweeted the following to welcome Lio Rush to WWE NXT. Rush made his in-ring debut on last Wednesday’s show but lost to The Velveteen Dream.

Extraordinary potential in the right environment can lead to great things. I’m excited to see the future.

Welcome @itsLioRush to @WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/F8By4zGEA5 — Triple H (@TripleH) October 16, 2017

