New Champion Crowned at WWE TLC (Photos, Videos)

Enzo Amore defeated Kalisto at tonight’s WWE TLC pay-per-view in Minneapolis, MN to become the new WWE Cruiserweight Champion.
Enzo is now a two-time Cruiserweight Champion. Kalisto just won the title back on the October 9th RAW episode, defeating Enzo in a Lumberjack Match.
Below are photos and videos from tonight’s title change:
🎙🎙🎙@real1 is ready for his opportunity at the @WWE #Cruiserweight Championship LIVE on @WWENetwork! #WWETLC #205Live pic.twitter.com/53O7AoqvRO
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) October 23, 2017
He might not have a voice, but he's STILL going to spell out the one word that describes @KalistoWWE tonight! #WWETLC #205Live pic.twitter.com/RYBkhIwuBL
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 23, 2017
Your @WWE #Cruiserweight Champion @KalistoWWE has graced #WWETLC with his presence! pic.twitter.com/u17xNjcBKd
— 205Live (@WWE205Live) October 23, 2017
We are UNDERWAY for the @WWE #Cruiserweight Championship as @KalistoWWE defends against @real1 at #WWETLC! #205Live pic.twitter.com/4mGpqclH1F
— WWE (@WWE) October 23, 2017
IT'S GOOD! 🏈🏈🏈#WWETLC #205Live @real1 pic.twitter.com/aUgWQ1UH1u
— 205Live (@WWE205Live) October 23, 2017
STRIKE ONE! ⚾️⚾️⚾️#WWETLC #205Live @real1 pic.twitter.com/hzdbW5IaLh
— 205Live (@WWE205Live) October 23, 2017
It's time to kick it into HIGH GEAR for @KalistoWWE! #WWETLC #205Live pic.twitter.com/SG7tBhBmsX
— WWE (@WWE) October 23, 2017
High RISK, high REWARD for #Crusierweight Champion @KalistoWWE as he defends his title against @real1! #WWETLC pic.twitter.com/cLYITn26Zn
— WWE (@WWE) October 23, 2017
HE'S DONE IT AGAIN! Here is your winner and NEWWWW @WWE #Cruiserweight Champion, @real1! #WWETLC #205Live pic.twitter.com/GJSqAkTBcd
— WWE (@WWE) October 23, 2017
#205Live is anything but S-A-W-F-T…@real1 #WWETLC pic.twitter.com/5OSUzoYeF2
— 205Live (@WWE205Live) October 23, 2017
