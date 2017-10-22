New Champion Crowned at WWE TLC (Photos, Videos)

Share this article:

Enzo Amore defeated Kalisto at tonight’s WWE TLC pay-per-view in Minneapolis, MN to become the new WWE Cruiserweight Champion.

Enzo is now a two-time Cruiserweight Champion. Kalisto just won the title back on the October 9th RAW episode, defeating Enzo in a Lumberjack Match.

Below are photos and videos from tonight’s title change:

He might not have a voice, but he's STILL going to spell out the one word that describes @KalistoWWE tonight! #WWETLC #205Live pic.twitter.com/RYBkhIwuBL — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 23, 2017

