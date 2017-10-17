New Segment Announced for the WWE TLC Kickoff Pre-show on Sunday

The WWE cruiserweights now have their third segment for Sunday’s WWE TLC pay-per-view as Drew Gulak will host a championship edition of his PowerPoint Presentations that have been seen on WWE 205 Live this summer. The presentation will take place on the Kickoff pre-show.
Below is the updated card for Sunday’s TLC pay-per-view from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota:
Tables, Ladders & Chairs 3-on-5 Match
The Shield (Roman Reigns and RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose) vs. Kane, Braun Strowman, Cesaro, Sheamus and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Enzo Amore vs. Kalisto
RAW Women’s Title Match
Mickie James vs. Alexa Bliss
Asuka vs. Emma
Jack Gallagher and Brian Kendrick vs. Cedric Alexander and Rich Swann
Finn Balor as The Demon vs. Bray Wyatt as Sister Abigail
Kickoff Pre-show
Sasha Banks vs. Alicia Fox
Kickoff Pre-show
Drew Gulak’s Championship Edition PowerPoint Presentation
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More