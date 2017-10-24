New SmackDown Team Confirmed for WWE Survivor Series, Updated Card

Share this article:

Becky Lynch won a Fatal 5 Way over Charlotte Flair, Carmella, Naomi and Tamina Snuka on tonight’s WWE SmackDown to become the Team Captain for the RAW vs. SmackDown women’s 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination match at Survivor Series. The other 4 Superstars will join Becky to make up the rest of Team SmackDown.

Survivor Series takes place on November 19th from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Below is the updated card:

RAW vs. SmackDown

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal

RAW vs. SmackDown

WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz vs. WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin

RAW vs. SmackDown

RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya

RAW vs. SmackDown

RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos

5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Male Superstars TBA

5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Alicia Fox (Team Captain), Sasha Banks, Bayley, TBA, TBA vs. Becky Lynch (Team Captain), Carmella, Tamina Snuka, Naomi, Charlotte Flair

