New T-Shirt for The Shield, John Laurinaitis on Nikki Bella – DWTS, WWE NXT Promo

As noted, Liv Morgan vs. Peyton Royce vs. Nikki Cross will take place on this week’s WWE NXT to determine one of Kairi Sane’s opponents for the Fatal 4 Way to crown a new NXT Women’s Champion at the “Takeover: War Games” event during Survivor Series weekend. Below is a promo for this week’s episode:

Stepdad John Laurinaitis tweeted the following on last night’s Dancing With The Stars performance by Nikki Bella, which was inspired by her comeback to WWE:

As seen below, WWE Shop has already released a new t-shirt for The Shield after their big reunion on last night’s RAW. Remember to visit WWE Shop via this link to save on your purchases.

