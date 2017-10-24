News and Notes for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown & 205 Live Episodes from Milwaukee

Share this article:

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live episodes will take place from the BMO Harris Bank Bradley Center in Milwaukee, WI as the road to Survivor Series really heats up.

SmackDown will feature the fallout from last night’s RAW and the “Under Siege” attack that was led by SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon, who will make his return to the blue brand show tonight. SmackDown will also feature Sin Cara vs. WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin, AJ Styles vs. Sunil Singh and eight-man action with The New Day and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Rusev, Aiden English, Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin. Tonight’s Fashion Files segment with Breezango will be inspired by the movie Reservoir Dogs. Confirmed for tonight’s WWE 205 Live is Kalisto vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore with the title on the line.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s blue brand show:

Will Raw be out for payback after SmackDown’s raid?

Sunil Singh attempts to defend Jinder Mahal’s honor against AJ Styles

Baron Corbin demands a rematch with Sin Cara

Huge Eight-Man Tag Team showdown set for SmackDown LIVE

Breezango continue the search for the missing briefcase in “Fashion Dogs”

Shane McMahon returns to deal with Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More