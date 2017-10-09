News for Tonight’s WWE RAW – TLC Hype, MizTV, Kalisto, Mickie James, More

Share this article:

Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana as the road to TLC continues.

Announced for tonight’s show is Sheamus and Cesaro on MizTV with WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, likely to set up the six-man at WWE TLC with The Shield. No other matches have been announced for tonight but we will keep you updated.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight:

“Miz TV” to set The Bar

WWE Universe, meet Sister Abigail

Mickie James proves she’s no “old lady”

Kalisto ignites the Cruiserweight division

