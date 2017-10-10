News for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown and 205 Live – US Title Match, Women’s Match, More

Share this article:

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live will take place from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan with the fallout from WWE Hell In a Cell and Kalisto’s WWE Cruiserweight Title win.

Confirmed for tonight’s SmackDown is AJ Styles’ rematch from new WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin and Carmella vs. Becky Lynch. 205 Live will feature TJP vs. Rich Swann plus new WWE Cruiserweight Champion Kalisto.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s blue brand show:

Will Sami Zayn explain why he helped Kevin Owens?

AJ Styles invokes his rematch clause against United States Champion Baron Corbin

Becky Lynch and Carmella square off

How did Hell in a Cell change The Usos?

Stay tuned throughout the day for more updates on tonight’s shows and remember to join us at 8pm EST for live SmackDown coverage.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More