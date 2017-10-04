Next Week’s WWE 205 Live, Shane McMahon – Kevin Owens Update, Charlotte and Becky

As noted, the Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens Hell In a Cell match at Sunday’s pay-per-view now has a Falls Count Anywhere stipulation on it. This week’s SmackDown ended with a brawl between the two that saw Owens powerbomb the SmackDown Commissioner through a merchandise table on the concourse of the Pepsi Center. Owens later beat Shane down in the ring and delivered a headbutt before leaving him laying to end the show. Below are a few shots from the segment: