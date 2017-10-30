Nia Jax and Others Return to RAW (Photos, Video), WWE Main Event Matches, SmackDown

Share this article:

Below is a promo for this week’s WWE SmackDown, featuring Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Kevin Owens plus a 2 of 3 Falls match with Bobby Roode taking on Dolph Ziggler. The winners of these matches will qualify for the men’s SmackDown team at Survivor Series.

WWE taped the following matches tonight in Baltimore for this week’s Main Event episode:

Jason Jordan vs. Curt Hawkins

Cedric Alexander vs. Tony Nese

Full Main Event spoilers for this week are at this link.

Nia Jax and Bo Dallas both returned to WWE TV on tonight’s RAW from Baltimore. Dallas had been away due to the illness going around the locker room while Nia had taken a few weeks off, reportedly due to her being unhappy with her status in the company. It was also reported that Nia was taking a few weeks off to rest up while she wasn’t being booked in any of the top storylines. Ring announcer JoJo, who was also out due to the illness, returned tonight as well. Bo appeared in a backstage segment with Curtis Axel, WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz and RAW General Manager Kurt Angle while Nia defeated Bayley. Bayley was set to face RAW Team Captain Alicia Fox but Fox revealed her replacement to be Nia. Fox later added Nia to the women’s team at Survivor Series. Below are shots from both returns:

