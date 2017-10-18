Paul Heyman on Answering Jinder Mahal’s Challenge, Triple H Hypes WWE NXT, Eva Marie

Share this article:

Below is a new behind-the-scenes video of former WWE Superstar Eva Marie and her “YouTube Struggle” as she continues to expand her NEM Fashion brand:

Triple H tweeted the following to hype tonight’s WWE NXT episode, the six-man main event between NXT Tag Team Champions SAnitY & The Undisputed Era, and the “Takeover: WarGames” event:

Any battle can spark a war…

Question is, are you ready? #NXTTakeOver: WarGames

Saturday, Nov. 18th – Houston, TXhttps://t.co/pcQU3cSnfR pic.twitter.com/AKUNGdxIgA — Triple H (@TripleH) October 18, 2017

As noted, Paul Heyman and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will be on Monday’s RAW from Green Bay to respond to the Survivor Series challenge from WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. Heyman tweeted the following on the challenge:

CONFIRMED! My client, the reigning defending undisputed

Universal Champion @BrockLesnar and I will be in Green Bay LIVE on #MondayNightRAW! pic.twitter.com/Ef6Bu6WMt1 — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) October 18, 2017

As his #Advocate, I hereby encourage you to watch the reigning defending undisputed #UniversalChampion @BrockLesnar's response LIVE on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/07rOzUUPZV — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) October 18, 2017

