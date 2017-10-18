Possible Challenger for Baron Corbin, Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable, TLC Promo

- Below is a new promo for Sunday’s WWE TLC pay-per-view main event, which will see The Shield (Roman Reigns and RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose) do battle with Kane, Braun Strowman, Cesaro, Sheamus and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz in a 3-on-5 Tables, Ladders & Chairs Handicap Match.
.@mikethemiz, @BraunStrowman, #TheBar AND @KaneWWE look to spoil #TheShield's reunion THIS SUNDAY at #WWETLC, LIVE on @WWENetwork! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/33AlR4YOaU
— WWE (@WWE) October 18, 2017
- The dark match before this week’s WWE SmackDown in Seattle saw Tye Dillinger, Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin defeat Mike Kanellis and The Colons in six-man action.
It looks like Sin Cara may be receiving a title shot from WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin soon. Cara defeated Corbin via count out at last night’s SmackDown in Seattle. Below is video from the upset:
Chalk up a VICTORY over the #USChampion @BaronCorbinWWE for @SinCaraWWE! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/L8JZ4sNHpX
— WWE (@WWE) October 18, 2017
