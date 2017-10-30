Samoa Joe Returns to WWE RAW (Video), WWE 205 Live Main Event, Total Divas Teaser

Share this article:

Below is a new teaser for the season 7 Total Divas premiere that airs this Wednesday night on the E! network:

Get ready for some diva DRAMA when an all-new season of @TotalDivas premieres this Wednesday at 9/8c on E! #RAW #TotalDivas pic.twitter.com/mfDCA9FL7b — WWE (@WWE) October 31, 2017

A Fatal 4 Way with Gran Metalik vs. Tony Nese vs. Mustafa Ali vs. Ariya Daivari has been announced for this week’s WWE 205 Live episode.

Samoa Joe also made his return to WWE RAW on tonight’s episode, defeating Apollo Crews and attacking Titus O’Neil after the match. Joe had been out of action since suffering a knee injury in August. As noted, tonight’s RAW also saw the returns of JoJo, Bo Dallas, Nia Jax and RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon. Below are shots from Joe’s return:

The #RAW roster has been warned… @SamoaJoe is taking no prisoners upon his return. pic.twitter.com/KiwvXcsf4A — WWE (@WWE) October 31, 2017

