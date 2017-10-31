Samoa Joe Warns the WWE Roster (Video), Nikki Bella Reacts to DWTS Elimination, Post-RAW

Share this article:

As noted, Samoa Joe made his first WWE RAW appearance this week after suffering a knee injury in late August. Below is video of Joe talking to Mike Rome after the win over Apollo Crews. Rome says Joe wasted no time putting the RAW and SmackDown rosters on notice but Joe says to put them on notice would mean to inform people that do not know, and everybody knows what he is here to do, what he’s capable of.

Joe says he’s seen Superstars get injured and have this beautiful tale of redemption & coming back spun by Rome, the WWE.com staff and others, but none of those things were afforded to him while he was out. Joe goes on and says Rome & others like him are all selfish, they’re all punks and they’re all jealous of those who can do what Joe can do. Joe says he’s not putting everybody on notice, everybody already knows that anybody can and will get it.

There was no dark main event after this week’s RAW in Baltimore went off the air. After Braun Strowman returned to destroy WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel in the show-closing segment, Braun stood tall and left looking strong. Rome thanked the fans for coming and that was it.

As noted, Nikki Bella and partner Artem Chigvintsev were eliminated from this week’s Dancing With The Stars episode on ABC. The two made it to week 7 of the competition but were cut on the Halloween-themed episode in a double elimination. Nikki took to Twitter and wrote the following after being eliminated:

Beyond shocked & sad about @artemchigvintse & I’s elimination. 9’s & the power of the #BellaArmy last week is shocking!…… — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) October 31, 2017

But what an amazing journey! I’ve learned so much. Most of all 2 take chances, don’t be afraid, & live life 2 the fullest! Thank you DWTS! N — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) October 31, 2017

