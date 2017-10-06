Santino Marella Competes In Judo Tournament, WWE on The Fashion Files, Zack Ryder

Share this article:

Below is the latest episode of WWE Unboxed with Zack Ryder, featuring The Hype Bro receiving a big shipment of Hasbro Marvel Legends figures:

As noted, Breezango was set to bring back The Fashion Files on this week’s SmackDown but the segment was delayed once again. It will now happen at Sunday’s WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view. WWE posted the following teaser on the segment:

The Fashion Files will return at WWE Hell on a Cell The headline speaks for itself. This Sunday at the WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, The Fashion Police will be back on the case. Don’t miss the latest installment, as Fandango and Tyler Breeze look to get to the bottom of Team Blue’s biggest mysteries.

This past weekend saw former WWE Superstar Santino Marella compete in his first judo tournament in almost 19 years. Below is a clip of Santino in action and his comments:

This weekend I did something kind of crazy, I competed in my first judo tournament in about 19 years. I have been working out consistently each morning and sort of found myself in OK shape, plus my body has been pretty pain-free so on a whim I decided to fight this weekend at the Asahi annual tournament in the open weight category, I will admit I was not in judo competition shape however I had a great time out there, i won three matches and lost one in overtime by penalty and wound up with a bronze. It was great to compete in front of some old friends, my wife, my dad, my students, and some old teammates. 43 years old, post WWE, post 2 neck surgeries, I’m a little banged up but damn that was fun.

My final match yesterday for the bronze, as you can see it was late in the day & many had left #judo @IntJudoFed @JudoOntario @JudoCanada pic.twitter.com/dfNCeuCLTn — Santino Marella (@milanmiracle) October 2, 2017

