Several Big Matches Announced for WWE Survivor Series

Tonight’s RAW opening segment saw RAW General Manager Kurt Angle announce the following matches for the November 19th WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view from the Toyota Center in Houston:
RAW vs. SmackDown
WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal
RAW vs. SmackDown
WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz vs. WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin
RAW vs. SmackDown
RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya
RAW vs. SmackDown
RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos
Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match
Male Superstars TBA
Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match
Female Superstars TBA
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More