Shane McMahon Adds Stipulation to WWE Hell In a Cell Main Event

SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon announced on tonight’s show that his Hell In a Cell match with Kevin Owens at Sunday’s pay-per-view will have a Falls Count Anywhere stipulation added.

Below is the updated card for Sunday’s HIAC pay-per-view from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan:

Falls Count Anywhere Hell In a Cell Match

Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens

Hell In a Cell for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles

The Usos vs. The New Day

WWE Title Match

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jinder Mahal

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Natalya

WWE United States Title Match

Baron Corbin vs. AJ Styles

Randy Orton vs. Rusev

Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler

Breezango brings back The Fashion Files

Kickoff Pre-show

Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable vs. Zack Ryder and Mojo Rawley

