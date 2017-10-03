Shane McMahon Adds Stipulation to WWE Hell In a Cell Main Event

SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon announced on tonight’s show that his Hell In a Cell match with Kevin Owens at Sunday’s pay-per-view will have a Falls Count Anywhere stipulation added.
Below is the updated card for Sunday’s HIAC pay-per-view from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan:
Falls Count Anywhere Hell In a Cell Match
Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens
Hell In a Cell for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles
The Usos vs. The New Day
WWE Title Match
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jinder Mahal
SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Charlotte Flair vs. Natalya
WWE United States Title Match
Baron Corbin vs. AJ Styles
Randy Orton vs. Rusev
Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler
Breezango brings back The Fashion Files
Kickoff Pre-show
Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable vs. Zack Ryder and Mojo Rawley
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More