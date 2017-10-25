Shawn Michaels Set for Segment at WWE NXT “Takeover: WarGames” with Top NXT Star

Share this article:

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels will be doing a segment with Johnny Gargano at the WWE NXT “Takeover: WarGames” event on November 18th during Survivor Series weekend.

Above is new video from HBK where he and Gargano set up their friendly “Ab Off” contest for Takeover. HBK has been working behind-the-scenes at recent NXT Road Trip live events and below is a video he posted over the weekend to tease today’s announcement.

Monday is the day @JohnnyGargano and myself will announce a plan to get him back on track, in the mean time—keep sending in ideas! pic.twitter.com/bItLj51XuD — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) October 22, 2017

As noted, Michaels will be the special referee for Adam Cole vs. NXT Champion Drew McIntyre at the non-televised NXT live event in San Antonio on November 17th, just one night before Takeover.

Below is the updated confirmed card for Takeover:

WarGames

Three teams to be announced

NXT Title Match

Andrade “Cien” Almas vs. Drew McIntyre

Fatal 4 Way for the Vacant NXT Women’s Title

Kairi Sane vs. Ember Moon vs. Peyton Royce vs. TBA

Ab Contest

Shawn Michaels vs. Johnny Gargano

For spoilers on the Takeover card, click here.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

