Spoilers on the Card for WWE NXT “Takeover: WarGames”

Coming out of tonight’s WWE NXT TV tapings from Full Sail University, below is what looks to be the card for the NXT “Takeover: WarGames” event during WWE Survivor Series weekend.

The show takes place on Saturday, November 18th from the Toyota Center in Houston and will air live on the WWE Network. We will keep you updated on developments to the card.

WarGames

The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Bobby Fish) vs. Roderick Strong & The Authors of Pain (Akam, Rezar) vs. NXT Tag Team Champions SAnitY (Eric Young, Killian Dain, Alexander Wolfe)

NXT Title Match

Andrade “Cien” Almas vs. Drew McIntyre

Fatal 4 Way for the Vacant NXT Women’s Title

Kairi Sane vs. Ember Moon vs. Peyton Royce vs. Nikki Cross

Aleister Black vs. The Velveteen Dream

Lars Sullivan vs. Kassius Ohno

