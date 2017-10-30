Spoilers on Plans for Tonight’s WWE RAW Episode

Share this article:

Mickie James vs. RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss in a rematch from the TLC pay-per-view is being planned for tonight’s WWE RAW, according to PWInsider. This rematch comes after Mickie left Bliss laying last week.

Other matches in the works for tonight’s RAW are Kane vs. RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins, Finn Balor vs. Cesaro and Alicia Fox vs. Bayley.

Stay tuned for more RAW updates and join us for live coverage at 8pm EST.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More