Stephanie McMahon Speaks at Summit (Photos), WWE Stars Recap China Visit, Fans on SmackDown

WWE posted this video with John Cena, AJ Styles, Charlotte Flair, The New Day and others recapping the trip to China last month for their first-ever live event in Shenzhen:

WWE has a new poll asking fans who has the most momentum coming out of this week’s SmackDown episode – new #1 contenders Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable, WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin, Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens, Becky Lynch, Randy Orton or Shinsuke Nakamura. As of this writing, 44% voted for Sami & Kevin while 23% voted for Benjamin & Gable, 17% for Corbin, 6% for Orton, 6% for Becky and 4% for Nakamura.

Stephanie McMahon is representing WWE at Fortune’s 2017 Most Powerful Women Summit in Washington, DC today. As seen below, Stephanie spoke at a morning breakfast session that had a “Power of Pushing Your Limits” theme, according to the Fortune MPW website.

"When you're hiring people, don't look for a cultural fit, look for a cultural add." – @StephMcMahon #FortuneMPW — Fortune MPW (@FortuneMPW) October 11, 2017

