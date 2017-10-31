Team Captain Set for Team SmackDown at WWE Survivor Series, Another Superstar Qualifies

Share this article:

SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon announced on tonight’s show that he will be the Team Captain for the men’s team at WWE Survivor Series for the 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match.

SmackDown also saw Bobby Roode qualify for Team SmackDown by defeating Dolph Ziggler in tonight’s opener, which was a 2 of 3 Falls Match.

Below is the updated card for the Survivor Series pay-per-view, which takes place on November 19th from the Toyota Center in Houston:

RAW vs. SmackDown

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal

RAW vs. SmackDown

WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz vs. WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin

RAW vs. SmackDown

RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya

RAW vs. SmackDown

RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos

5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team Captain Kurt Angle, Braun Strowman and TBA vs. Team Captain Shane McMahon, Randy Orton and TBA

5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team Captain Alicia Fox, Nia Jax and TBA vs. Team Captain Becky Lynch, Carmella, Tamina Snuka, Naomi, Charlotte Flair

