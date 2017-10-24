Updated WWE Survivor Series Card After This Week’s RAW

Share this article:

Alicia Fox defeated Sasha Banks and Bayley in a Triple Threat on last night’s WWE RAW to become the Team Captain for the RAW brand in the the women’s Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match next month. Sasha and Bayley will be in the match but there’s no official word yet on who their partners will be. It looks three of their opponents will be Tamina Snuka, Becky Lynch and Carmella.

Survivor Series takes place on November 19th from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Below is the updated card coming out of this week’s RAW:

RAW vs. SmackDown

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal

RAW vs. SmackDown

WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz vs. WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin

RAW vs. SmackDown

RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya

RAW vs. SmackDown

RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos

5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Male Superstars TBA

5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Alicia Fox (Team Captain), Sasha Banks, Bayley and TBA vs. Carmella, Becky Lynch, Tamina Snuka and TBA

