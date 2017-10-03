WWE 205 Live Update for Tonight, Stephanie McMahon on Ronda Rousey, JR on Lance Russell

Will Kalisto challenge Enzo Amore for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship?

While addressing the Cruiserweight division on Raw, WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore once again expressed his opinion that WWE 205 Live and the Cruiserweight division was nothing before he showed up. The Certified G reminded the Cruiserweights that by attacking him during his championship celebration last week, they violated the clause that stated they would lose a title opportunity if they attacked Enzo. Adding another clause to protect himself, The Realest Guy in the Room stated if any Cruiserweights attack him again, they will be fired.

After Enzo explained that he has no opponents and labeled the other Cruiserweights S-A-W-F-T, SAWFT!, Neville led the entire division to the ring to confront the champion. Enzo took the opportunity to insult every single Cruiserweight surrounding him in the ring, knowing they couldn’t touch him. Raw General Manager Kurt Angle then made his way into the arena and confirmed that although the Cruiserweights in the ring couldn’t attack the champion, that rule did not apply to the newest member of the division – Kalisto!

The former United States Champion made his way to the ring and decimated The Certified G, sending a clear message that the Lucha sensation is ready to shine. Will Kalisto earn the opportunity to challenge Enzo Amore for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship? Find out tonight at 10/9 C on the award-winning WWE Network.