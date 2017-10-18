WWE on Brock Lesnar Answering Jinder Mahal’s Challenge, Nikki Bella – DWTS Video, The Shield

Brock Lesnar to respond to Jinder Mahal’s WWE Survivor Series challenge on Raw

Jinder Mahal, you have Brock Lesnar’s attention.

After SmackDown LIVE’s WWE Champion threw down the gauntlet for a match against Raw’s Universal Champion, The Beast Incarnate will issue his response to The Modern Day Maharaja next Monday night, live on Raw.

Should Lesnar accept this Champion vs. Champion Match challenge, the WWE Universe will bear witness to a battle of brand supremacy at WWE Survivor Series on Sunday, Nov. 19. How will The Anomaly respond?

