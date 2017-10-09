WWE Cruiserweight Title Match Announced for TLC

WWE has just announced that Enzo Amore will defend his WWE Cruiserweight Title against Kalisto at the October 22nd WWE TLC pay-per-view.
Below is the updated TLC card going into tonight’s RAW:
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Kalisto vs. Enzo Amore
RAW Women’s Title Match
Mickie James vs. Alexa Bliss
Asuka makes her main roster debut
