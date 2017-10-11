WWE on Goldberg – The Goldbergs Tonight, Breezango Notes, Kofi Kingston – Mikaze

Goldberg to appear on ABC’s “The Goldbergs”

Sometimes, things just make sense … like Goldberg appearing on ABC’s wickedly popular show, yeah, “The Goldbergs.”

The show’s creator, Adam F. Goldberg, revealed on Twitter that although he’s a big fan of John Cena’s comedic stylings, Goldberg would begin a multi-episode string of appearances beginning tonight that needs to be seen to be believed.

John Cena has impressed me with his comedic chops, but tomorrow you all will see @Goldberg is a legit comedic genius. He's in multi eps now! pic.twitter.com/6JaNLxNLPj — Adam F. Goldberg (@adamfgoldberg) October 10, 2017

Check local listings for Goldberg’s appearance!