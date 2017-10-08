WWE Hell In a Cell Pre-show Video, Shane McMahon’s Custom Sneakers, Cell Photos

Share this article:

Below is the WWE Hell In a Cell Kickoff pre-show video for tonight with Renee Young, David Otunga and Peter Rosenberg, plus tag team action with Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable taking on Zack Ryder & Mojo Rawley:

SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon tweeted these custom Jordans he had made for tonight’s Hell In a Cell main event against Kevin Owens:

Below are a few shots of the Cell structure inside the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit for tonight’s two big matches. McMahon vs. Owens and The Usos vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day will take place inside the Cell tonight.

It’s almost time…buckle up and get ready for Hell… #HIAC pic.twitter.com/LUgys5X7YF — Greg Hamilton (@GregHamiltonWWE) October 8, 2017

