WWE Honors Eve Torres (Video), Trish Stratus on Natalya, WWE’s Return to Abu Dhabi

“I’m not surprised, Nattie is hands down the hardest working WWE Superstar male or female! In the ring she is as solid as it gets, as a performer she always delivers, and she is a excellent representative of not only the company but of woman in wrestling. She truly exemplifies what you can accomplish through hard work and what can happen when you follow your passion. And it is for all of those reasons and more that I have always said following my retirement, that I wish I had worked with Nattie.”

WWE® LIVE Returns to Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, UAE and STAMFORD, Connecticut, October 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ —

WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced that tickets to WWE LIVE in Abu Dhabi at the Zayed Sports City Tennis Stadium on Thursday, December 7 will be available this Wednesday starting at 10 a.m. GST via PlatinumList.net and UAE Exchange outlets. Ticket prices start as low as AED 250.

WWE LIVE Abu Dhabi will feature WWE Superstars Roman Reigns™, Seth Rollins™, Dean Ambrose™, Braun Strowman™, Bray Wyatt™, Finn Bálor™, Cesaro™ and Sheamus™, among others.*

“We are excited to bring WWE LIVE back to Abu Dhabi following overwhelming demand from our large, passionate fan base in the region,” said Carlo Nohra, WWE Middle East Vice President and General Manager. “Fans can look forward to a spectacular show of non-stop, family-friendly entertainment for WWE’s only Abu Dhabi show this year.”

WWE programming in the Middle East, including Raw®, SmackDown®, Main Event™, NXT™, 205 Live™, Vintage™, WWE Experience™, Bottom Line™, Afterburn™, This Week™ and monthly specials, such as WrestleMania® and SummerSlam®, are broadcast on OSN, the region’s leading pay-TV platform. Earlier this year, WWE Wal3ooha, a new exclusive weekly highlights show in Arabic, launched on OSN Sports Action 1 HD, giving fans a unique, localized WWE viewing experience. Raw®, Afterburn™ and Main Event™ are also broadcast on free-to-air TV channel MBC Action.

*Talent line-up subject to change.