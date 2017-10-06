WWE NXT Six-Man Match Announced, Kairi Sane Arrives (Videos), Triple H – Tapings Note

For those who missed it, below is video from Sane vs. Aliyah:

Six-man mayhem: SAnitY fights The Undisputed ERA on Oct. 18

Katy, bar the door, because unadulterated mayhem is on its way to NXT.

The chaotic collective of SAnitY’s Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe & Killian Dain will battle The Undisputed ERA’s Adam Cole, Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly in a massive Six-Man Tag Team Match on the Wednesday, Oct. 18, episode of NXT.

The match will feature The Undisputed ERA competing as a unit for the first time inside an NXT ring.

The warring factions have been at odds since The Undisputed ERA’s emergence at TakeOver: Brooklyn III, when Fish & O’Reilly ambushed Young & Wolfe after SAnitY dethroned The Authors of Pain to win the NXT Tag Team Titles.

Cole scored The Undisputed ERA’s first official victory against SAnitY by pinning Young in a singles match on the Sept. 27 episode of NXT. During that electrifying match, an all-out brawl erupted between Fish & O’Reilly and Wolfe & Dain at ringside.

Whether the squared circle will be able to contain the action remains to be seen. Don’t miss this colossal main event when it streams exclusively on WWE Network on Wednesday, Oct. 18, at 8/7 C.