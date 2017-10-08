WWE Posts Rare HIAC Match (Video), Charlotte – HIAC Note, Jinder Mahal – Shinsuke Nakamura

- WWE posted this never-before-seen Hell In a Cell match from 2011, which took place as a RAW dark main event. The match features then-WWE Champion John Cena retaining over Dolph Ziggler, Jack Swagger, CM Punk and Alberto Del Rio.
- Charlotte Flair will be in the Social Media Lounge on tonight’s WWE Hell In a Cell Kickoff pre-show. Fans can submit their questions with the #AskCharlotte hashtag. Flair will battle SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya on tonight’s show.
Below are videos of WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, The Singh Brothers and Shinsuke Nakamura hyping tonight’s match while backstage at a WWE live event on Saturday. Mahal says Nakamura will find out why he’s the greatest champion of all-time. Nakamura comments on Mahal’s reign coming to an end.
