WWE Posts Shane McMahon Update, Jinder Mahal on His HIAC Win, Bobby Roode

- Below is video of WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and The Singh Brothers after Jinder retained over Shinsuke Nakamura at Hell In a Cell last night. Jinder says people said he would never become #1 contender, that he would never become champion but he did. Jinder says Nakamura is out of the picture and he wants to know who is next for him.
- WWE posted the following update on SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon after his loss to Kevin Owens in last night’s Hell In a Cell main event:
Shane McMahon medical update following Hell in a Cell Match
DETROIT – SmackDown LIVE Commissioner Shane McMahon has been taken to a local medical facility after leaping from the top of Hell in a Cell and crashing through an announce table during his brutal Falls Count Anywhere Hell in a Cell Match against Kevin Owens.
A preliminary report has determined that Shane may be dealing with multiple injuries, including neck trauma, fractured ribs and a dislocated shoulder.
While nothing has been confirmed at this time, WWE.com will continue to monitor Shane’s condition.
Check back with WWE.com for updates as they become available.
- Bobby Roode won his main roster WWE pay-per-view debut with a win over Dolph Ziggler at Hell In a Cell last night. You can see video from the match below:
No more elaborate entrances, no more spectacles. @HEELZiggler is at @WWE #HIAC to COMPETE! @REALBobbyRoode @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/GbHb7bc26F
— WWE (@WWE) October 9, 2017
