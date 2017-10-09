WWE Posts Shane McMahon Update, Jinder Mahal on His HIAC Win, Bobby Roode

Shane McMahon medical update following Hell in a Cell Match

DETROIT – SmackDown LIVE Commissioner Shane McMahon has been taken to a local medical facility after leaping from the top of Hell in a Cell and crashing through an announce table during his brutal Falls Count Anywhere Hell in a Cell Match against Kevin Owens.

A preliminary report has determined that Shane may be dealing with multiple injuries, including neck trauma, fractured ribs and a dislocated shoulder.

While nothing has been confirmed at this time, WWE.com will continue to monitor Shane’s condition.

